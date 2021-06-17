BLUE RAVEN SOLAR’S BEN PETERSON NAMED A GLASSDOOR TOP CEO IN 2021
Blue Raven Solar CEO Ben Peterson has been recognized by Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards as one of the Top CEOs in 2021 of American Large Companies
OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders who employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe. The winners of the 8th Employees' Choice Award are based on the input of employees who complete a review about their CEO's leadership, as well as insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
Blue Raven Solar was also ranked in the top 20 of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work in 2021 list. Out of the 100 CEOs included in this year's list, and millions of companies on Glassdoor, Peterson was one of three from the state of Utah, along with the CEOs of Health Equity and Health Catalyst. Other notable companies in the rankings include Adobe, Southwest Airlines, Apple, and Google.
“I’m honored to be included with this group of wonderful leaders, and I proudly share this recognition with the entire team that works tirelessly to realize our mission and live our values,” said Ben Peterson.
“Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it’s clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “Through a challenging year, it’s inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first. I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”
When employees review their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO’s leadership as well as around senior management, as well as other factors. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve, disapprove of, or have no opinion about their CEO’s performance.
Employees’ Choice Award winners for the 2021 Top CEOs are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2020, and May 1, 2021. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here. All winning CEOs can be found by visiting 100 Top CEOs – U.S.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About Glassdoor
Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies around the world.
