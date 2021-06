Young Entrepreneur Foyej Ullah is already a Verified Musical Artist from Bangladesh.

Searching a beautiful line for life to sing a song Look-Up On Mirror you can find your happiness Find me easily On social Media

Life is like play ground , here you will be lost many times but don't wary all is well” — A thousand cries in a simple word

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, BANGLADESH, June 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foyej Ullah (Born 10 January 2001) is a Bangladeshi musical artist. Aged 20, he was born In Noakhali and brought up in Dhaka, He is also social media expert. Aged 20, he was born and brought up in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Introduced to the music industry lunch the first album "Rock Metal zero one" on different music platforms like Spotify, Future FM, SoundCloud, Shopify, Google play music, Apple iTunes, and Amazon music.Jiosaavn, Deezer. Foyej is a young talented Musician. At the age of 18, he showed his talent through his work and his music. Since childhood, he has been trying to do a new thing in the musical industry. He also works for Foyej Officials Media. He never frustrated in his work. At a very young age, he opened a band which name is Foyej Officials Media. He always believes in his work and his main vision of becoming the greatest artist in Bangladeshi.

