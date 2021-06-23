DEP Accepting Nominations Through July 30 to Honor Those With Extraordinary Commitment to Recycling (21/P022)

(21/P022) TRENTON – Nominations are being accepted in 10 categories for an annual recognition program to celebrate individuals, businesses and governments for excellence in recycling, and inspiring others to the same commitment, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.

The DEP, in conjunction with the Association of New Jersey Recyclers, annually recognizes excellence in recycling to highlight program successes achieved by agencies, businesses, individuals and others committed to keeping New Jersey communities clean and healthy.

Applications may be submitted in the categories of Institution, Business, Retail Merchant, Government, Leadership, Rising Star, Recycling Industry, Outstanding Educator/Educational Program, Volunteer Citizen and Source Reduction/Resource Management/Sustainability. Nominations are due Friday, July 30 and awardees will be notified in September. Award winners will be honored during a fall recognition ceremony.

“We encourage the many people and organizations throughout New Jersey to nominate those in their communities who make recycling a priority, have helped educate residents and businesses on the importance of keeping our recycling stream free of unacceptable items and are committed to keeping our environment clean and healthy,” said Paul Baldauf, Assistant Commissioner for Air Quality, Energy and Sustainability. “The results of their efforts should be highlighted to demonstrate to others how they are making a difference across the state.”

The 2020 winners included a diverse group of businesses, organizations and individuals from across the state. Among them: a pharmaceutical company in Rahway, a Burlington-based retail clothing store, a recycling coordinator from the Borough of Maywood and an 11-year-old student from Edison.

New Jersey was the first state to require recycling by passing the New Jersey Statewide Mandatory Source Separation and Recycling Act in April 1987. Today, the state continues developing policies to further increase recycling rates, clean up the recycling stream, and to adapt recycling strategies to match current lifestyles.

To view the 2021 Recycling Awards application and information packet, visit www.nj.gov/dep/dshw/recycling/awards.htm or www.recycle.nj.gov.

To learn more about the Recycling Awards Program, email Steven Rinaldi at njrecycles@dep.nj.gov.

For more about the DEP’s Division of Air Quality, Energy and Sustainability, visit www.nj.gov/dep/aqes/index.html or www.facebook.com/NJDEPAQES/.

The Association of New Jersey Recyclers is a non-profit, non-partisan network representing the public and private sectors that works to promote sustainability by encouraging sound resource management and recycling strategies through education, advocacy and enhancing professional standards. To learn more about the organization, visit www.anjr.com/

