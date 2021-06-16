Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,235 in the last 365 days.

Fishing Access Areas Not Safe for Swimming

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds the public not to swim at fishing access areas due to safety concerns.  The primary use of the fishing access areas is for launching and retrieving motorboats. 

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department maintains 196 developed fishing access areas on lakes and rivers throughout the state.  These areas have allowed uses determined by law, and swimming is not one of them. 

The access areas were purchased and are maintained with funds derived from the sale of fishing licenses and motorboat registrations, as well as a federal excise tax on fishing equipment, fishing tackle, and gasoline for motorboats.  These funding sources explicitly prohibit activities that are in conflict with fishing and boating.

Fish and Wildlife regulations prohibit certain uses of fishing access areas including, but not limited to -- swimming, littering, camping, picnicking, making a fire, parking of vehicles not related to priority uses, and commercial activity.

“It’s great that people want to get out in the water, but a boat ramp is not the right place to go swimming,” said Mike Wichrowski who oversees the Fishing Access Area Program.  “There’s a reason motorboats aren’t allowed in swimming areas, and swimming isn’t allowed at fishing access areas -- it’s simply not safe.”

Vermont State Game Wardens often respond to incidents involving people swimming at fishing access areas.  In some cases people, including children, are swimming right at the boat ramps while boats were being launched, risking injury or preventing the launching of boats.

“We understand that people want to go swimming, especially during hot weather, but we are urging folks to swim at locally approved swimming areas,” said Colonel Jason Batchelder.  “Finding a safe swimming area is easy in most communities.  Just ask at a general store or other place where people gather.”

The fine for swimming at an access area is $162.

For Immediate Release:  June 16, 2021

Media Contacts:  Mike Wichrowski 802-917-1347

You just read:

Fishing Access Areas Not Safe for Swimming

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.