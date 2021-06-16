Comitta: Chester County Awarded More than $975,000 in State Funding for Criminal Justice Services

WEST CHESTER (June 16, 2021) – Chester County will receive $975,965 in state grant funding through two programs to support probation services and provide rehabilitation and alternative sentencing programs.

The grants, approved by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), are as follows:

$442,821 for the Intermediate Punishment program to continue probation programs in Chester County by covering staffing costs for caseworkers, increasing resources and services to participants, and supporting treatment costs.

$533,144 to support adult probation services through Improvement of Adult Probation Services Grant-In-Aid Funds. This funding program was established by Act 114 of 2019, which allows PCCD to review and approve county adult probation and parole grant funding.

Both grant programs work to address the high cost of incarceration, strengthen support for county probation programs, and focus on preventing recidivism through quality rehabilitation.

“These investments help our justice system address the underlying causes and issues related to criminal activity, including substance abuse, mental illness, and behavioral health issues,” state Senator Carolyn Comitta said. “It’s important that we support our county agencies with the necessary resources and funds to continue working to keep our communities safe through crime prevention, rehabilitation, and reducing recidivism.”

Chester County Probation, Parole and Pretrial Services Chief Chris Murphy said, “We are appreciative of the recently awarded grants from PCCD. The Grant in Aid fund helps support Adult Probation Officers salaries, and the Intermediate Punishment grant will help provide alternatives to incarceration, including electronic monitoring and treatment for those suffering from substance use disorders.”

Speaking on behalf of the Chester County Board of Commissioners, Chair Marian Moskowitz said, “The rehabilitative programs provided by Chester County’s court system are effective because of the dedication of the leadership and staff, and because of the many partnerships they have developed to create our treatment courts, our women’s re-entry program, and other services. This funding helps the department to continue the important work of offering options to incarceration that benefit eligible offenders and that often include cost savings too.”

