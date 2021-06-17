Business Owners Can Now Use Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum For Web Design and SEO Services
The Future is Now: Nozak Consulting Now Accepting Cryptocurrency
We want to be a part of where the future is going and also allow business owners to pay in alternate currencies. Living at the bleeding edge is pretty normal for us in digital marketing... ”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing is constantly evolving, and the industry is moving at such a fast pace that it seems almost impossible to keep up with all of the progress and new developments. There are things happening now that only seem possible in the future, and Nozak Consulting understands that digital marketing is all about the future. With the constant evolution of digital marketing, it is important to keep a finger on the pulse of the industry and where it is headed. With everything moving so fast, it only makes sense that Nozak Consulting looks to the future of money, as well.
With digital marketing and consulting, there are trends that affect the industry, and understanding where those trends are headed is key to determining the future of the business.
Nozak Consulting is now accepting cryptocurrencies Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum as a payment method for their services, adding to the growing list of companies that accept some form of cryptocurrency, which is a digital currency that exists electronically. Generally, there are no physical coins or bills that exchange hands.
“We want to be a part of where the future is going and also allow business owners to pay in alternate currencies,” said William Nozak, CEO of Nozak Consulting. “Living at the bleeding edge is pretty normal for us in digital marketing so we want to be that way in as many ways as possible.”
Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular every day, and different types of cryptocurrency are being created, constantly. Cryptocurrency is an electronic form of payment that is handled over the internet and it is generally used for quick payments, to avoid transaction fees from banks, or total anonymity. Others use cryptocurrency as an investment, buying and selling, depending on the value it was originally purchased for. Cryptocurrency is purchased through an online exchange platform, however, some crypto is acquired through a complex process called “mining.”
Large corporations have figured out just how popular crypto has become, and they’ve jumped in feet first, accepting crypto as a form of currency for their products. Microsoft, Paypal, Overstock, Wholefoods, Starbucks, and Home Depot, just to name a few, are accepting Bitcoin.
“It’s exciting to see a meme coin being used in actual commerce transactions. The future of cryptocurrency looks very promising,” said Dusty Hope, Nozak Consulting Advertising Manager.
William Nozak has made it his mission to stay on the cutting edge of the industry, realizing early in his career that the internet would eventually be a one-stop shop for anything and everything. From the beginning, Nozak used a burgeoning social media industry and the changing landscape of search engines to expand his businesses, and he eventually started teaching others what he knew about marketing, which led to Nozak Consulting. He started serving businesses in the Tulsa area with web development, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and much more, but he quickly expanded his company by serving businesses all over the world. William started creating websites for businesses in Tulsa while also providing monthly SEO services that produced amazing results for SMBs, enterprise, SaaS, e-commerce, multi-location, white label and franchisers.
Now, anyone that is currently a client of Nozak Consulting, or anyone just getting started, can use cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, to pay for services. Nozak Consulting is a company that relies on knowing where trends are headed in the future, and cryptocurrencies keep trending up, gaining more and more popularity each day.
