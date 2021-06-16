2021 TWRA Big Game Quota Hunt Application Period Underway Through July 23

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for the 2021 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Big Game Quota Hunts, the regular elk, youth elk, and WMA youth is now underway through July 23.

Entries must be submitted before midnight (CDT) July 23. The WMA hunting instruction sheet lists locations and dates for each of the quota hunts along with drawing rules and regulations. Instruction sheets can be obtained and applications made for the hunts at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online. Mailed applications will not be processed into the drawing system.

There is no fee for current Annual Sportsman License holders, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, or seniors possessing a Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12 permit fee for each drawing entered. There is a $1 agent fee for applications made at a license agent. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed to verify the information is correct on the receipt.

For applications made on the internet, there is a $2 internet usage fee. If entering multiple quota hunts, a person must pay the permit and agent fee(s) for each quota hunt application submitted.

The WMA (elk hunts excluded) priority point system gives a priority point for each year a hunter participates (this year a maximum of 13 points) without being successfully drawn for a hunt. Applicants drawn for a hunt last year will start over with a priority of zero.

After all the drawings are conducted, leftover permits will be sold on-line, on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. (CDT).

The state’s 13th gun elk hunt will be held Oct. 9-15 with seven individuals selected to participate. Six of the participants will be selected through a computer drawing conducted by the TWRA. The seventh participant will be the recipient of a permit that is donated to a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which is the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation. That permit will be issued in a raffle for the third year.

Additionally, this will be the fifth year for an archery only hunt with seven permits. Elk archery hunt dates are Sept. 25-Oct. 1.

---TWRA---