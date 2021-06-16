This New Woman Founded App Is Revolutionizing The Beauty & Medical Aesthetics Industry

Tiffany Faith Demers, CEO & Founder of Upkeep

Upkeep is a new woman-founded app that allows consumers to directly book Medical Aesthetics procedures through their platform.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who has booked a Medical aesthetic appointment knows that it's not an easy task- from doing your research to picking a provider, to calling their office and finding a time that works for both of your schedules is extremely time-consuming and complicated. And that's why Tiffany Faith Demers created the Upkeep app: a platform that allows you to see which provider is offering appointments in your area and giving you the ability to book the same day or schedule future appointments. Plus the app gives consumers the ability to write reviews, earn perks and rewards, and so much more!

The next big app that will change the beauty and Medical Aesthetics industry has arrived. Upkeep, set to launch in June of 2021, will provide a digital marketplace for the rapidly expanding $9B Medical Aesthetics industry in the U.S.

Founded by C.E.O. Tiffany Faith Demers, Upkeep is an app that allows clients to book medical aesthetics treatments like botox, laser hair removal, fillers, and body contouring with the touch of a button. Similar to Apps like Uber, users can easily search, book, and pay for beauty sessions near their location in minutes, within a carefully curated list of trusted treatment facilities.

The app has just received its pre-seed round of funding from angel investors and 1517, their lead investor.

Tiffany Faith Demers is ready to take the leap. As a female C.E.O. in tech, she is leading the path for entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of their consumer base; and she has years of experience in leadership, entrepreneurship, and beauty industry operations to back it up.

“My most recent role was Director of North America at Matrix in London, where we designed and manufactured the first and business class products for the airlines, as well as color cosmetics and skincare manufacturing for luxury brands. We also had a trend analysis arm and built out-trend books for major retailers.”

Demers explains that as a female C.E.O., she has had to be especially determined and persistent, and never give up on a vision she knows is foolproof.

“Ultimately, building businesses grounded in superb customer experience, deliberate design, and innovation have been key for me. Building Upkeep has so far been the most rewarding venture of my life.”

Demers understands the industry intimately, in that she also considers herself a model consumer.

“I came up with Upkeep to provide a solution to a personal problem, which I then realized was a massive gap in the beauty industry.

It all started in an Uber in London. I wanted a Hydrafacial at exactly 6:30 pm. The only way to book was to call around, with no visibility into availability. Back in LA, I started researching how medical aesthetics appointments were procured. The answer across the board was to call or text. I was inspired to create a platform for busy women like me to have access to quality and availability in their pocket.”

Demers was not alone in her search for a Medspa treatment. The medical aesthetics industry, including procedures like botox, laser hair removal, fillers, and body contouring, has skyrocketed in recent years. These elective medical treatments are legally open post-pandemic and have become necessities for many women.

Medical aesthetics is a $26.25B industry globally and rising, with a $9.27B market in the U.S.A. alone. The market is changing and rapidly expanding-- with a 76% increase in injectable procedures performed on 18-35-year-olds in 2020. Since the vaccine rollout alone, Yelp has been reporting a 71% increase in Botox bookings since October 2020.

However, there has been no booking platform or marketplace to support this massive industry-- until now.

Upkeep will soon be the easiest way to find, book, and pay for all of the leading Medspa treatments. The app’s quality, curation, and convenience allow for users to be empowered to take their medical aesthetics bookings into their own hands.

Demers shares, “As we build Upkeep, we look forward to continuing our passion for beauty therapy and a strong belief in self-love! We believe treating yourself to services that help you look and feel your best is a form of self-love, and we are dedicated to making beauty services convenient and stress-free. We put our users first and even offer rewards redeemable for pampering treatments, and free consultations to point clients in the right direction!”

Customers are now booking, and Upkeep launches in the app store at the end of June 2021. Follow Upkeep on their Instagram & Tiktok to be the first to learn about their promotions and news.