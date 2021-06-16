Why Openlake with NFT and IoT technologies is Better Choice for Publishing Music, Video and Art NFTs
Openlake(https://ww.openlake.io) is the first NFT marketplace which is deeply integrated with AI, IoT and Blockchain technologies.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openlake(https://www.openlake.io) is the first NFT marketplace which is deeply integrated with AI, IoT and Blockchain technologies. Openlake focuses on Music, Film, Game and Art, and has partnered with top entertainment companies worldwide. With AI and IoT, Openlake supports the streaming of Music,Art and Video NTFs to hardware players and wearable devices which can provide unprecedented experiences. One of the main objectives of Openlake is to reshape the distribution of music, video and art with the new technologies.
While most of the NFT markets only support the trading of Music or Video NFTs, Openlake goes one step further by classifying the IPs on its platform. And only with IoT technology, NFTs can eventually achieve the objective of fully unleashing the potential of NFTs in terms of IP protection. There is no other way around.
Openlake divides the IP of music into more than a dozen rights of use, including publishing rights, authorship rights, reproduction rights, rental rights, performance rights, projection rights, broadcasting rights, network transmission rights, and adaptation rights, etc. These copyrights are all encapsulated through smart contracts. After Artists release music NFTs, they can permanently enjoy the multi-layer copyright benefits brought by commercial activities.
Openlake also supports cover tree of a song through smart contracts. All the secondary creations surrounding the work, including covers, adaptations, etc., are automatically generated through smart contracts to facilitate the search and traceability of the cover tree. Any music reproduction not in the cover tree is considered piracy.
To better protect the rights of the artists and provide a smoother user experience, Openlake will release Open Player soon, which is a hardware player with blockchain and IoT technologies. After users purchase the NFT from Openlake, they can play them through Open Player or perform secondary creations such as covers, adaptations, and so on. Openlake also provides a set of tools for Artists easier to create NFTs.
Anthony Tai
Openlake
+1 510-516-4313
anthony@openlake.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter