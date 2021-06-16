Harrison Kowiak Scholarship Fund and HPO announce the 2021 Hazing Prevention Institute scholarship winners
ALBANY, NY, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harrison Kowiak Scholarship Fund and HazingPrevention.Org are pleased to announce this year’s Hazing Prevention Institute scholarship winners.
“The HPO Hazing Prevention Institute brings together organizations from across the country to raise awareness about the dangers of hazing and to provide hazing prevention strategies they can implement,” said Marc Mores, HPO president. “We are fortunate to have the Harrison Kowiak Scholarship Fund as a foundational supporter of this effort. We applaud them for extending our reach by providing Institute scholarships for 13 individuals to attend.”
The Harrison Kowiak Scholarship Fund has provided Hazing Prevention Institute scholarships to: Katie Borza, High Point University; Jennifer Cotto-Ecklund, High Point University; Corey Esquenezi, High Point University; Bronwyn Holder, Rollins College; Courtney Kraemer, UC Santa Barbara; Marisela Marquez, UC Santa Barbara; Jennifer Mitchell, UC Santa Barbara; Jonathan Ng, UC Santa Barbara; Aven Parker, University of Virginia; Emma Parker, UC Santa Barbara; Dr. Tara Shollenberger, High Point University; Scott Wojciechowski, High Point University; and Taylor Zeigler, Western Illinois University.
“The Kowiak Family is very proud and honored to enable these individuals to attend the Institute and take the latest hazing prevention strategies back to their campuses and organizations,” said Lianne Kowiak, who founded the Harrison Kowiak Scholarship Fund with her family after the hazing death of her 19-year old son, Harrison. “We cannot change the events of losing our beautiful son and brother, however, we can try to educate others and support efforts to prevent hazing moving forward.”
Kowiak serves on the HPO board and shares her son’s story on campuses across the country. She does not charge fees for her appearances and all donations to the fund are used to support the scholarship.
The annual HPO Hazing Prevention Institute will be held virtually on June 16, 23 and 30. The Institute provides the building blocks for proactive hazing prevention on campus or in an organization. The sessions will focus on helping professionals put hazing prevention plans in place for schools, universities, teams, clubs and organizations of all sizes. The evidence-based curriculum incorporates the latest research in hazing prevention and is taught by experienced, well-known hazing prevention educators. Complete event information is available at hazingprevention.org
HazingPrevention.Org is a national 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to empowering people to prevent hazing by providing education and resources, advocating on hazing prevention, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations. HPO’s initiatives include National Hazing Prevention Week, the Hazing Prevention Institute and Prevent.Zone educational online courses, which touch the lives of thousands of individuals, organizations, campuses, and communities. For more information, visit hazingprevention.org.
