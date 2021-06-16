Fluid Energy Group Announces Strategic Marketing Partnership with Icon Maritime Technologies Group
Patented speciality chemical technologies to be introduced to the global maritime industryCALGARY, CANADA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluid Energy Group today announced a strategic marketing partnership with Icon Maritime Technologies Group to introduce their patented speciality chemical technology to the maritime industry. Fluid’s ground-breaking technology combines enhanced performance in marine cleaning applications with cost saving operational efficiencies and significant Health, Safety & Environmental benefits. This innovative, strategic partnership between leaders in chemical technology and highly experienced shipping professionals will be introduced to the industrial maritime sector by Icon Maritime Technologies Group under the brand Icon Marichem.
Icon Marichem, a dynamic, focused marketing group, founded and backed by marine industry experts, will market Fluid’s unique, patented chemical technologies across the industrial marine value chain. Fluid technologies focus on driving effective performance along with vastly improved operational and commercial efficiencies. These high-performance chemicals reduce costs, save time, and improve worker safety while meeting or exceeding environmental standards.
Commenting on the strategic partnership, Fluid Energy Group CEO Clay Purdy said, “Icon Marichem is the perfect fit in their areas of operation. Their novel approach to promoting innovation and efficiency in the maritime industrial sector is a fantastic complement to Fluid’s ground-breaking chemical technology. We believe that this strategic partnership is the ideal way to introduce a new level of performance and enhanced safety to the industry.”
Rohan Shetty, Icon’s Director of Global Marketing and Strategy also shared his views on the new venture, stating, “At the moment, the industrial maritime industry is beset by issues such as slow adoption of technology, concerns around safety of personnel, environmental sustainability and, most importantly, the challenge of progressing operational and commercial efficiency. The Fluid product offerings represent a genuine solution to a whole host of these issues and will help the industry make significant economies while attaining new levels of safety.”
Fluid was founded in Calgary, Canada and has been developing and bringing sustainable, technically advanced chemical products to market since 2011. With manufacturing facilities and partnerships strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Fluid drives positive change across industries on a global scale. With a team consisting of chemists, scientists, engineers, and global experts from a broad-range of industries, Fluid is committed to developing more innovative products, delivering superior services, and building a better, cleaner and sustainable future.
About Icon Marichem
Founded by industry veterans, Icon MariChem – Icon Maritime Chemicals – is a specialized marketing unit of the Icon Maritime Technology Group focused on curating, introducing and marketing disruptive, patented chemical technologies to the international shipping/maritime industry. www.iconmarichem.com
About Fluid Energy Group Ltd.
Fluid Energy Group Ltd.®, along with its subsidiaries Fluid Norge™, Fluid USA™, Inc., Fluid Holland™, Fluid Luxembourg™, and Triton Cleaning Products™, SixRing™ and SciencePak™ divisions, is a global chemical company specializing in the development and manufacture of eco-friendly, low-hazard, technically advanced chemical systems. Fluid services several industries including Energy & Petroleum, HI&I, Food & Beverage, Life Sciences, Marine & Transportation, Water Treatment, and Construction & Coatings. With over 130,000 sq. ft. of Canadian R&D, manufacturing and packaging, and international third-party production and packaging sites across four continents, Fluid is well positioned to service your chemical needs. www.fluidenergygroup.com.
