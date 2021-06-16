The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa’s Splendid Floral Design Goes Far Beyond the Lobby
The Sage ‘n’ Bloom larger-than-life floral display greets every guest as they walk through the expansive hotel lobby.
Workshop participants pick up pro tips and create lush, take-home arrangements packed with flowers in Sage ‘n’ Bloom’s modern garden style.
Sage ‘n’ Bloom, The Houstonian Hotel’s onsite floral studio, offers floral design classes for budding florists of all experience levels.
We love that guests and visitors to The Houstonian Hotel have come to recognize Sage ‘n’ Bloom’s style and want to recreate it for their own home.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa believes in the power of flowers. The iconic hotel is known for the beautiful floral landscaping found throughout its 27-acre property, as well as the larger-than-life floral display that greets every guest as they walk through the expansive lobby. The hotel has also distinguished itself as a premier destination by offering beautiful blooms in its onsite floral boutique, Sage ‘n’ Bloom.
— Wendy Du, Sage ‘n’ Bloom florist
Sage ‘n’ Bloom offers floral arrangements for guests to purchase and provides full-scale event design. Due to popular demand, the bespoke studio also offers floral workshops for those who wish to recreate their show stopping floral centerpieces.
“We love that guests and visitors to The Houstonian Hotel have come to recognize Sage ‘n’ Bloom’s style and want to recreate it for their own home,” says Wendy Du, Sage ‘n’ Bloom florist. “We offer classes in everything from floral arranging to wreath making, and we highlight flowers that are currently in season like the peony, which blooms beautifully in summer.”
Workshops are tailored for budding florists of all experience levels, and guests are guided by Du’s many years of opulent floral design experience. To purchase tickets or find more information about Sage ‘n’ Bloom, visit sagenbloom.com or call 713.316.2795.
Wednesday, May 26th: Signature Arrangement - $125 plus tax
Our signature workshop is perfect for all flower enthusiasts, regardless of skill level. You will learn how to prepare your vase, the proper care for a variety of cut flowers, utilizing greenery, how to select the best flowers, and how to put an arrangement together that focuses on shape and form. You will walk out with a lush arrangement packed with flowers in our signature modern garden style. The arrangement is equivalent to our standard small size.
Wednesday, June 2nd: Featuring Peonies - $195 plus tax
Everyone’s favorite flower is finally back in season! Peonies are without a doubt our most requested flower year-round, and their large blooms are absolute show-stoppers. This workshop will feature a variety of different peonies and other complementary flowers and greenery. Be ready to walk out with a large arrangement filled to the brim with fluffy peonies! Two classes available, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23: Summer Tropical Tall Arrangement - $175 plus tax
Now that summer is here, we could all use some tropical vibes in our home! We will create a tall arrangement with various tropical flowers, leaves, and other greenery in this workshop. If you've ever seen our arrangements in Trellis Spa and wanted to create your own version at home, this is the perfect class for you! Vases will be approximately 10" tall and finished arrangements will be at least 20" tall.
Wednesday, July 21: Signature Arrangement - $125 plus tax
Our classic workshop that is perfect for all levels. This beginner-friendly class will cover how to set up a vase, care for cut flowers, and create an arrangement in our signature "garden-style." We will be working with an assortment of flowers and greenery, and the arrangement is equivalent to our standard small size.
Wednesday, August 25: Medium Arrangement - $175 plus tax
If you've taken our signature workshop and are ready to try something a little more advanced, this is the class for you. We will learn a new way to set up our vase and will create a medium arrangement using a selection of seasonal flowers and greenery.
Wednesday, September 22: Fall Arrangement - $175 plus tax
Happy first day of Fall! We are kicking off the season with a fun fall arrangement that will feature many transitional colors and textures. This will be a beginner class, and we will cover all the basics of working with cut flowers.
Friday, October 15: Signature Arrangement - $125 plus tax
Our classic workshop that is perfect for all levels. This beginner-friendly class will cover how to set up a vase, care for cut flowers, and create an arrangement in our signature "garden-style". We will be working with an assortment of flowers and greenery, and everyone will be making an arrangement that is roughly the size of our standard small size.
Photos available here.
# # #
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
Gabi De la Rosa
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa
+1 832-202-9600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter