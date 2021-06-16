Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Lee: Music City is Roaring Back with Garth Brooks

Country Music Fans Invited to Break Attendance Record at July 31 Concert

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 | 06:46am

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invited country music fans to set a new Nissan Stadium attendance record at Garth Brooks’ concert on July 31 and to include the Volunteer State in summer travel plans. Garth Brooks is the number one selling solo artist of all time and currently holds attendance records in more than 75 cities. This will be his first-ever appearance at Nissan Stadium.

“Music City is roaring back, and it’s about to be louder than ever thanks to renowned artist Garth Brooks,” said Gov. Lee. “Get your tickets, buy the boots and help us set an all-time attendance record at Nissan Stadium. Let’s show the world that Nashville is open and country music is stronger than ever before.”

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, June 25 at 10 am CT. For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or download the mobile app.

To plan your trip to the Volunteer State, visit www.visitmusiccity.com and www.tnvacation.com.

