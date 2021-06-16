Loss of Brother to Addiction and Mental Illness Inspires Sister to Raise Money in USA by Selling Face Masks
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting June 16th, until midnight Sunday, June 20th customers across USA can help raise funds for Mental Health Organizations by purchasing luxury cotton face masks.
The Mask Place, provider of one of USA’s best-selling luxury 3-layer Cotton Face Masks, announced today that they will be donating $1.00 from every mask purchase on June 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20th to Mental Illness Programs and Organizations in the USA. “We are pleased that many states have lifted restrictions and no longer have mask mandates. But some are not quite there yet or those that need them for health reasons, travel or even for their employee's.” says The Mask Place co-owner Jodee Prouse, “I am proud that we can provide a much-needed product and at the same time allow others the opportunity to come together to raise money for Mental Health.”
The Mask Place is excited to announce that for 5 days this week, $1.00 from every mask will be donated to Mental Health Organizations in the US. Customers can place their order online, each mask is $4.50 or less, and will ship directly to their homes or businesses. Jodee is proud of her team and orders quickly ship the next business day, leaving from their warehouse in Las Vegas, Nevada.
From the beginning, The Mask Place had an amazingly simple business model: provide comfortable and affordable masks (each is only $4.50 or less) with patterns that make people smile. Smile. It is what Jodee and her business partner son Ryan believes we need more of right now during these unprecedented times. “My son and I, at different times in our lives, have both struggled with anxiety and depression. We lost a much-loved member of our family when our brother/uncle lost his battle with mental illness and alcoholism when he took his own life in March of 2012. He was only 39. This helped solidify our commitment to helping to eliminate the shame and stigma surrounding mental health.”
Now more than ever we want to bring communities together. And remind people they are not alone.
The Mask Place knows that much of their success has been driven by their passionate customers, repeat business and recommendations to family, friends, and co-workers. “It fills my heart to receive not only Facebook messages and emails daily on how much they love our masks,” says Jodee, “but also the heartfelt words where strangers feel comfortable and safe enough to share some of their own mental health or addiction challenges.”
The Mask Place has over 100 unique colors and patterns with such unique designs as sunflowers, flamingo’s, tie dye, dog lover, pretty kitties, fishing lures, butterflies, hearts, breast cancer, yoga, fine wine, pride, cupcakes and many more. Great for work, play, indoors and outdoors too with sizes for the whole family.
Learn more visit: www.themaskplace.com
