Innovate! Inc. Achieves Accreditation for ISO 9001:2015
Innovate recognized for its commitment to continual improvement in their management systemALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovate! Inc. (Innovate) is proud to announce its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification. ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard. This standard and certification was selected specifically to validate Innovate’s ability to exceed the quality expectations and requirements of our customers.
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance. It assists companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with their wider business strategy. There is a focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes that helps improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement.
Innovate’s decision to work towards ISO 9001:2015 accreditation demonstrates its commitment to continually improving its products and services and, most importantly, its dedication to serve its customers. Using ISO 9001:2015 helps ensure that Innovate customers receive consistent, high-quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits including:
- Continually improving and streamlining operations
- Increasing customer satisfaction through improved client delivery services
- Increasing resilience, governance and sustainability
"The ISO 9001:2015 certification, along with the other recent certifications we have accomplished, communicates to our customers and employees Innovate's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction while delivering our digital transformation initiatives. We are building and delivering what's next for our customers and the ISO certification is part of providing assurance to our customers they will get what they ask for -- and what we promise,” comments Phill Thomas, Innovate CEO.
Innovate received accreditation for demonstrating its ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.
“Innovate has demonstrated its commitment to world class quality by implementing and becoming certified to the AS9100/ISO 9001 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard,” said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. “PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Innovate in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence.”
About Innovate! Inc.
Innovate provides elite consulting services in Geospatial, Information Technology, Cloud Advisory, Management and Business Consulting. The talent pool at Innovate, led by renowned industry leaders, consists of a multi-disciplinary team of analysts; information management and technology specialists (IM/IT); geospatial professionals; technical experts; regulatory specialists; road and transportation safety experts; and project and program management consultants. Innovate, established in 2002, is a woman and minority owned “green” small business providing results-driven solutions to solve mission-critical problems. Innovate maintains partnerships with Esri, Salesforce and Mulesoft. Innovate has an award-winning history of delivering state-of-the-art services and solutions to Federal, State, Tribal and local government clients and private industry. For more information, visit www.innovateteam.com or contact bd@innovateteam.com.
About PRI Registrar
Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at priregistrar@p-r-i.org today.
