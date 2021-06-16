Sagacious IP & TechnologyCatalogue.com Collaborate to Help Technology Buyers and Suppliers with Technology Intelligence

Sagacious IP and TechnologyCatalogue.com Collaborate to Help Technology Buyers and Suppliers with Technology Intelligence Sagacious IP Logo New

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, an award-winning global IP research and consulting firm, and TechnologyCatalogue.com, the fastest growing technology platform for the energy transition, have announced their collaboration to help Technology Buyers and Suppliers with technology intelligence. With this intelligence, existing and emerging technologies can be discovered that meet the business needs of end-users.

While the discovery and evaluation of technologies may appear easy, it is a daunting challenge that often requires technical expertise. Understanding this challenge, TechnologyCatalogue.com and Sagacious IP have decided to join hands and add wide technology coverage and technical research capabilities to the expert network of the Technology Platform.

“TechnologyCatalogue.com is a fast-growing technology platform enabling technology users to discover and deploy sustainable technologies. Global patent and non-patent literature can be instrumental in discovering technologies that serve the requirements of TechnologyCatalogue.com’s end users. I believe that Sagacious IP’s multi-domain expertise in technology research and analytics will add to the strong global TechnologyCatalogue.com expert network in advising Technology end users and suppliers alike,” stated Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP.

“TechnologyCatalogue.com today already has over 700 registered technologies, and our target is to reach 1,500 by the end of this year, and >20,000 in a few years from now. The platform already has >300 verified end-user companies. Through this partnership, Sagacious IP can provide technology intelligence to Technology Catalogue buyers as well as suppliers to help them evaluate different technology solutions”, Erik Nijveld, TechnologyCatalogue.com, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, said.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

About TechnologyCatalogue.com

With over 700 technologies and 70,000 unique users of the platform, TechnologyCatalogue.com supports the energy transition by providing a platform that bridges the gap between technology suppliers, end-users and experts, and facilitates technological innovations towards a more sustainable energy sector.