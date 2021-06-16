Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,703 in the last 365 days.

WCFA Rebrands, Changes Its Logo

New Logo of WCFA

The winner of the WCFA Logo Re-design Contest was announced

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New logo of the World Communications Forum Association in Davos was revealed to its members that signifies the Association's ambition to establish an even greater community of professionals. The Global Executive Board of WCFA selected the design proposal of the leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc. over numerous creative entries during the WCFA Logo Re-design Contest. The new logo was designed by the professional graphic designers of the company - Yana Georgieva and Tanya Pauncheva.

The contest was opened to all professional organizations and freelance experts from around the world and had three main criteria on which logo proposals were judged. These included professional appearance, accurate depiction of the WCFA mission and the creative use of colour themes. A confidential voting protocol was maintained and all participants' choices remained anonymous.

“We would like to thank all the professionals who entered our logo contest and congratulate the winners on their well-deserved success. The new logo of WCFA will be the symbol of our growth and positive transformation over the last year. We have managed to make gigantic progress in the development of our community and this is just the beginning of the realization of our significant plans for the future of the Association.”, said the WCFA President Maxim Behar.

Maxim Behar
World Communications Forum Association
+359888503113 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

WCFA Rebrands, Changes Its Logo

Distribution channels: Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.