21-Day Unstuck Your Life Challenge Helps People Transition into Fulfilling New Careers

Founder of The Reinvention Project changes peoples’ narratives and career paths and improves lives and working dynamicsTORONTO, CANADA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mark Federman, PhD today announced the launch of his groundbreaking career project, “The 21-Day Get Unstuck Challenge,” which is set to coincide with his highly anticipated book being released this fall, “The Reinvention Project.”
The essence of “The 21-Day Get Unstuck Challenge" is a mindful, step-by-step method designed to clear out past memories of former job experiences and move forward into a new career adventure. The idea is to overcome negative self-talk and discover job possibilities and goals on a new, positive path. Hope and purpose are achieved by taking one step at a time through his reinvention process.
“I am an experienced life and career coach who is dedicated to helping clients ready to make a career transition in their lives, whether for a new career path or due to circumstantial necessity,” said Federman. “The economic downturn in the jobs sector during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 pandemic has given many people time to think about their career priorities, skill strengths and future plans, but so many people don’t know what to do.”
Federman explained, “There can be many reasons for a job change. Some people are dismissed from their positions, also characterized as ‘laid off’ or ‘made redundant.’ To lose one’s job can be incredibly unsettling, shocking and even traumatic. It is important to note that people out of work for whatever reason have so much in common. There can be depression, self-doubt and shame. All of these feelings are normal, yet can become problematic if people are paralyzed and cannot move forward. This is what I mean by being stuck: Someone wants to move forward, but they can’t. Someone may think they’re moving but finds they’re running on a hamster wheel and not progressing. However, by starting with one small step and following the step-by-step program, my 21-Day Challenge and the book will get them to where they need to go.”
“Effectively, if a person has experienced ‘workplace trauma,’ I can help. One’s identity is almost always ‘wrapped up’ in a workplace or career. When that career identity is ripped away from everyday life, people can feel as though they have lost their purpose, even when the rest of their lives are positive and full of family, community, hobbies and friends. The feelings of having been fired can mimic the symptoms of PTSD. Whether work candidates are interested in advancing their career status, changing fields or making a lateral move, my method can make a huge difference in their lives.”
“The 21-Day Get Unstuck Challenge” and “The Reinvention Project” provide the essential tools and techniques of Federman’s coaching expertise. The methods encourage people to “think differently about the stories they tell themselves and create new ones.” The book provides specific exercises that examine past employment and discover new or hidden career goals and ideas for change. Federman has designed a strategic and positive method that targets positivity and career opportunity in this time of uncertainty and possibility.
