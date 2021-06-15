Current Press releases

Porsche Engineering opens second tech location in Romania New office in Timișoara further drives development of the intelligent vehicles of the future

Weissach/Timișoara . Porsche Engineering, technology service provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche , opens a second tech location in Romania. With a new R&D office in Timișoara, it is thus further expanding its network of innovation centers for developing the intelligent and connected vehicles of the future. The new location extends and complements the digital competencies of Porsche Engineering at its other Romanian site in Cluj-Napoca, founded in 2016, where more than 250 employees are already working on various high-tech automotive projects.

“The tech activities of Porsche Engineering in Romania have been a great success story so far. The consistent growth with highly-skilled function and software specialists in Cluj-Napoca motivated us to consider expanding to a second Romanian location,” says Dirk Lappe, Chief Technology Officer of Porsche Engineering. Due to its high-tech environment in both the academic and business landscape, Timișoara was the obvious choice for this. “Five years ago, when we first came to Romania, we were impressed by the creativity, flexibility, and fast-learning ability of the people we met,” continues Lappe. “We are happy to further tap into this potential with a second location in the vibrant city of Timișoara.”

The company is aiming to hire around 50 people in Timișoara in 2021 and has a mid-term target of 200 specialists there. It is planning to employ primarily software development and testing experts, who will work on a variety of automotive projects. They focus on trends such as Highly Automated Driving functions, Machine Learning, Virtual Energy Management and Intelligent Body and Cockpit.

“At Porsche Engineering in Romania, we are combining the latest technologies from software and function development with automotive expertise – to make cars smarter, more user-friendly and more efficient,” says Marius Mihailovici, Managing Director of Porsche Engineering Romania. “We are developing new functions and features for unique brands, leveraging the latest technologies and following through our ideas, from concept to market. This is quite unusual for the automotive companies operating in Romania and it was one of the key points that attracted great talent to our organization.”

The Timișoara location will serve as another cornerstone in the global innovation network of Porsche Engineering, ranging from locations in Germany, the Czech Republic and the Nardò proving ground in Italy to Shanghai, China. The proximity to first-class universities plays a vital role in the international innovation strategy. With several technical universities, Timișoara offers opportunities both from the employment and development point of view. “We are planning to connect with the Timșoara Polytechnical University and West University for common projects from the academic world,” says Mihailovici.

“When I took office, I said that Timișoara has a lot to offer to companies willing to invest in clean and durable technologies,” says Dominic Fritz, Mayor of Timișoara. “I am glad that this message was heard by Porsche Engineering and I am looking forward to seeing their new R&D office in action. The Municipality will always be open to investors that see the great potential that this city has.”

About Porsche Engineering Porsche Engineering Group GmbH is an international technology partner to the automotive industry. The subsidiary of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG is developing the intelligent and connected vehicles of the future for its customers – including functions and software. Around 1,500 engineers and software developers are dedicated to the latest technologies, for example in the fields of highly automated driving functions, e-mobility and high-voltage systems, connectivity, and artificial intelligence. They are carrying the tradition of Ferdinand Porsche ’s design office, founded in 1931, into the future and developing the digital vehicle technologies of tomorrow. In doing so, they combine in-depth vehicle expertise with digital and software expertise.

Porsche Engineering Romania SRL, headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche Engineering Group GmbH and therefore firmly integrated in the global network of Porsche Engineering.

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

6/15/2021