2020-2021 ADVISER Year-End Reporting – Audit Window Now Open (June 16-30)

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools

The 2020-2021 Year End Audit Window is now open. This is the time for districts to conduct a final review of data submitted on June 15 for 2020-2021 data reporting. NDE Program staff are also reviewing the data at this time. The Audit Window will close at midnight on June 30.

Review Errors/Warnings – Ensure all errors are resolved (or include a comment as to why the error will not be fixed). Warnings should be reviewed and resolved, if appropriate.

Review Verification Reports – Review Student Verification Reports listed as YEAR END. If a report offers a Reporting Window option, select “End of Year”.

A separate bulletin item detailing the ADVISER Validation approval process will be sent when the District Administrator Sign Off is available.

All data that is available in June is expected to be reported during this Year-End Audit Window (Closes June 30).