Euro 2020 – France 1-0 Germany: A number of in hospital after parachute protest

The protestor was given medical attention before being escorted away
Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Several people have been taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the Allianz Arena during France’s win over Germany.

European football’s governing body Uefa said “law authorities will take the necessary action” for what it called a “reckless and dangerous” act.

Debris fell on to the pitch and stands when the parachutist got tangled in wires carrying an overhead camera.

The man landed heavily on the pitch.

He had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on his parachute and was given medical attention before being escorted away by security.

France head coach Didier Deschamps was seen ducking out of the way of a large…

