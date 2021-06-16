26 Homeowners Meet with a Construction Expert & a Design Expert in San Diego for New Television Series Airing on Fox 5
SBMS Media secures a title sponsor, SDHI Inc, and a host, Jeff Krapf for their new home improvement television series debuting on Fox Sunday August 1st
This is a social responsibility project; it's time for me, after 25 years in construction, to turn around and give back to the industry I am so passionate about in the city I love.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBMS Media is proud to announce they have secured a title sponsor and host for their upcoming home improvement television series coming this August to Fox 5 San Diego.
— Nicole Crocker
"California Contractor" is a 30-minute series, running for 26 weeks, that gives homeowners the answers to questions they have been dying to ask about home improvements without having to hear a sales pitch. “How much will this cost”, “What is the process?”, “Where do I start?”, and “What now?” are just some of the common questions consumers will get answers to. "You've got to be kidding me" will be heard more than once on this show.
#TheCaliforniaContractor (their hashtag on social platforms) encourages viewers to interact on all social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and Twitter. The woman-owned company producing the show intends to highlight the events that happen before a contractor is even selected to build a project, versus what viewers are presented within numerous other home improvement shows. "There are dozens of great home improvement shows, but they don't address all the decisions consumers have to make before they even hire a contractor," states Nicole Crocker, President of SBMS Media.
While many other remodeling shows spotlight flips and remodels, this new series, California Contractor, centers on all the hidden aspects of a remodel, not typically shown to audiences. Nicole wraps up by stating, "It feels like an appropriate time to educate the community on their options so they can make the best decisions for their families. Remodeling is a big investment and we want them to know they have resources in the community to help guide them."
The series will air on Fox 5 San Diego at 6:00 PM, following the station’s local football broadcast. And recently it was announced that the show’s title sponsor is SDHI Inc, a group of residential construction companies owned by San Diego resident, Jack Crocker.
Local on-air personality, Jeff Krapf, will be bringing viewers into San Diego properties to watch while audience-member participants receive expert interior design and construction recommendations.
Providing an expert interior designer perspective will be Mandy Strout. Mandy is an interior designer employed with Classic Custom Homes and is certified by The Design Institute of San Diego,
In an exclusive “Ask Jack” segment, audience members will then get the opportunity to pose their own renovation/construction questions to Crocker and Strout as they offer years of experience and insider insights to those eager for answers to their most pressing design and remodeling questions. Crocker and Strout, a veteran of the United States Air Force, will provide a more personal and realistic perspective of what California home remodeling is all about.
The title sponsors of the upcoming series, Classic Home Improvements, In House Supply Company, and Classic Custom Homes, have been staples in the Southern California design/build industry for over a decade.
Jack Crocker has spent his life in construction; beginning as a job site laborer, he learned all facets of the business as he worked his way up through the ranks until eventually starting Classic Home Improvements. Ultimately, Crocker and company branched out into custom homes as well. They are now a full-service turnkey company guiding their San Diego and Los Angeles area clients through the construction process from start to finish.
The company has received numerous awards and recognitions to include, among others: Angie’s List Super Service Award, Qualified Remodeler Magazine Top 500 Winner, and Houzz Service Awards.
This latest endeavor, being selected to be the construction expert and design expert on California Contractor, gives the SDHI Inc team the ability to bring enhanced transparency to the remodel/build process, something they passionately believe in. Stay tuned for California Contractor coming to Fox on August 1st, 2021.
