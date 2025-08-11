Grossmont Alum and Local Businesses Restore High School Band Trailer

Local alum leads community-wide effort to give Grossmont High’s band a safer, professional-looking trailer before the next school event.

Our communities support us, and we should invest back in ways that directly impact our neighbors.” — CJ Granados

EL CAJON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The trailer used by the Grossmont High School band to transport instruments and equipment is getting a major facelift, thanks to the efforts of a local alum and several family-owned businesses. And while the work isn’t complete, the transformation is already turning heads.Earlier this month, band parents Sandy and Cher reached out to The Junk Medics seeking leftover wood and spray paint for a DIY fix. The company’s founder, CJ — a Grossmont High graduate — offered to inspect the trailer before donating supplies.“What I saw told me this needed more than paint,” CJ said. “The floorboards were rotted, the wheel bearings were shot, and the whole trailer was covered in rust. It wasn’t safe to haul equipment in its condition.”Instead of quick repairs, CJ tapped his network of local businesses to donate materials and services:La Mesa Lumber and Davis Roofing — Donated lumber for new floorboards.Lloyd’s Collision & Paint Center — Providing a full professional repaint.Beth Hutchins Design — Designing new Grossmont High School decals and signage.Work so far has included replacing wheel bearings, removing the rotted floorboards, and repainting the trailer. The final steps will be installing the new flooring and adding updated school signage.For CJ, the project is personal. “I barely graduated from Grossmont due to tough home circumstances. I know how hard it can be for kids to stay involved in programs like band, especially when budgets are tight. This way, more of their funding stays in the program, and they have a trailer they can be proud of.”MEDIA OPPORTUNITYMembers of the press are invited to:Visit the restoration site before the final delivery to capture in-progress visuals.Interview project lead CJ, a Grossmont High alumnus, along with band parents involved in the effort.Receive before/after photos for publication, with the option to cover the official trailer reveal later this week.For press access or interview scheduling, contact:CJ Granados | 619-376-3018

