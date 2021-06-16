RODAN + FIELDS 2020 THE RESULTS ARE IN
Rodan + Fields is the #1 Premium Skincare brand in Australia, Canada, + North America in 2020.EMBLETON, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We at Audrey Anderson World are pleased to report that Rodan + Fields became the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in North America, the US, Canada, and Australia in the year 2020
Rodan + Fields is the #1 Premium Skincare brand in Australia, Canada, + North America in 2020. Euromonitor International has published a research study that provides detailed market share figures, segmented at a category level, for brands in the Premium Skincare sector.
The report also analyses how these brands perform within their market by evaluating them against other leading brands across each product type and distribution channel. As a result, the report shows that Rodan + Fields* is the #1 Premium Anti-Aging Brand in North America in 2020.
North America
Rodan + Fields* is the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in North America in 2020
Rodan + Fields* is the #1 Premium Anti-Aging Brand in North America in 2020
Rodan + Fields* is the #1 Premium Acne Brand in North America in 2020
The U.S. Premium Skincare Market
Rodan + Fields* is the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in the U.S. in 2020
Rodan + Fields* is the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in the U.S. in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019,and 2020
Rodan + Fields* is the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in the U.S. in 2016 – 2020, 5consecutive years
Rodan + Fields* was the #1 Premium Skincare Regimen in the U.S. in 2020
Rodan + Fields* was the #1 Premium Anti-Aging Brand in the U.S. in 2020
Rodan + Fields* was the #1 Premium Acne Brand in the U.S. in 2020
Rodan + Fields* Lash Boost is the #1 Lash Serum in the U.S. in 2020
The Canadian Premium Skincare Market
Rodan + Fields* was the #1 Premium Skincare Regimen brand in Canada in 2020
Rodan + Fields* is the #1 Premium Acne Brand in Canada in 2020
The Australian Premium Skincare Market
Rodan + Fields* was the #1 Skincare Regimen brand in Australia in 2020
What Does Euromonitor International Do?
Euromonitor International is a top market research firm. Thousands of products and services are analysed using the data and information they give. In addition, corporations offer historical trends and forecasts in numerous areas, including beauty and skincare.
How does Euromonitor substantiate the claims they make, what measures do they take?
Total skincare sales include all the skincare brands sold. Therefore, it covers all channels (pharmacies, department stores, supermarket stores, mass merchants like Shoppers Drug Marte. Neutrogena).
La Mer and Lancôme. Rodan & Fields, LLC updated on 6/12/2021
SkiReadly offers Premium and Mass Skincare. The differentiators are pricing, positioning, and distribution channels.
Mass brands have lower price points and are commonly sold in retail outlets like Shoppers Drug Mart, CVS, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, ETC. On the other hand, premium brands cost more and are found in retailers like Nordstrom, Holt Renfrew, Saks, Hudson's Bay, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, and Sephora.
What does "Premium" Skincare mean?
Price, positioning, distribution, and characteristics listed below are the criteria used to distinguish premium from value: A premium brand is defined as one that most people are aware of the brand and the parent firm regard to be so.
Designer labels such as Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Chanel, Estée Lauder, Lancôme, Origins, Elizabeth Arden, and much younger "cult" brands such as Bobbi Brown Stila, Jo Malone, NARS, Laura Mercier, ETC.
Price: Premium products are often priced towards the top in the broader category.
What is the distinction between "Premium" and "Prestige."?
Euromonitor considers "Prestige" a subset of "Premium".
Prestige does not include La Roche-Posay, Vichy, RoC, and StriVectin; hence, it is a lesser category than Premium in the U.S.
Does the Euromonitor claim Rodan and Fields #1 Lash Serum in the USA?
Yes. We are excited that Rodan + Fields Lash Boost has been acknowledged as the #1 Lash Serum in the U.S. in 2020.
How can Audrey Anderson World prospective clients and consultants confirm these results?
Euromonitor has issued our 2020 rankings, which can be seen here: https://www.euromonitor.com/rodan-fields.
Audrey Anderson
audrey anderson world
+61 411 597 018
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn