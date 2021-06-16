Piilani Highway speed limit permanently reduced to 35 mph between Uwapo Road and Lipoa Street

Main, News Posted on Jun 15, 2021 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui motorists that the posted speed limit on Piilani Highway (Route 31) between Uwapo Road/Kaiwahine Street and Lipoa Street/Lipoa Parkway will be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph in both directions. The new speed limit signs were installed June 15, 2021 and are effective immediately.

Since November 2020, a construction speed limit of 30 mph was in place to support guardrail and other safety work along the route. This work is complete, and the new posted speed limit will replace the construction speed limit.

Piilani Highway is a principal arterial with auxiliary turn lanes, multiple signalized intersection, multiple unsignalized intersection, crosswalks, merge areas, and multi modal use including pedestrians and bicyclists. The lower posted speed limit of 35 mph is appropriate for a multi modal use corridor and will improve safety for all roadway users.

HDOT thanks the traveling public for their adherence to the construction speed limit during the Piilani Highway safety improvements. Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destinations.

