Feroot Security Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Feroot Security Wins Fortress Cyber Security Award

The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Feroot Security has won the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Application Security category.

We are happy to be recognized by the Fortress Cyber Security Awards program as a winning Application Security company.” — Ivan Tsarynny, Co-founder and CEO

Feroot Security performs attack surface analysis from the attacker’s point of view and then secures the front end of web applications which in turn protects a company’s customer experience, customer data, and brand reputation.

Many security leaders are just beginning to understand how vulnerable the front end of their websites are to bad actors seeking to exploit the weaknesses that have emerged in recent years. Unfortunately, the server-side security software is not detecting these intrusions.

“We are happy to be recognized by the Fortress Cyber Security Awards program as a winning Application Security company,” said Ivan Tsarynny Co-founder and CEO of Feroot Security.”

“We are so proud to name Feroot Security as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Feroot Security are critical at providing the protection and trust businesses and consumers demand.”



About Feroot Security

Feroot Security, the CX Security, and Privacy company provides a unique, cloud-based software toolset designed specifically to provide proactive prevention, discovery, identification, and remediation of customer experience (CX) security threats. Feroot’s customers and partners include AT&T, Forbes, Addepar, AdRoll, Electric Brain, FuboTV, and Quickbase. For more information and a free CX security assessment, please visit www.feroot.com, call (613)453-4308, or engage with us on social media.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Feroot Security Explainer Video