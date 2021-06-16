PMTAFiled.com Now Providing Real-Time PMTA Alerts & Updates to its Newsletter Subscribers

An industry leader with rigorous verification standards equips its subscribers with critical alerts and updates in real-time.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives from PMTAFiled.com announced today that it is now providing real-time PMTA alerts and updates to its newsletter subscribers.

Laura Tobin, press manager and spokesperson for PMTAFiled.com, explained that newsletter subscribers receive up-to-date, unbiased, comprehensive product status information in real-time to allow adult consumers and the trade to make informed decisions on Pre-Market Authorized Products (PMTA) and beyond.

"Sign up for real-time PMTA alerts and updates today by entering your name and email address into the form on our website," Tobin said.

But that's not all. The company is also now listing products accepted by the FDA for the PMTA approval process. Tobin noted that for those who have filed a PMTA with the FDA for a product or set of products, all they have to do is fill out the form on its website to be listed on PMTA Verified. Website visitors can also browse (https://www.pmtafiled.com/browse/) PMTA Verified products.

PMTA Verified's mission is to provide up-to-date, unbiased, comprehensive product status information to allow adult consumers and the trade to make informed decisions on Premarket Authorized Products and beyond.

PMTA Verified is backed by Vape Safe Foundation, founded by Carlos Smith, MD, a board-certified emergency medicine physician. Dr. Smith has more than 20 years of acute care emergency medicine experience and is certified in both Advanced Cardiac Life Support as well as Advanced Traumatic Life Support.

PMTA Verified was born in 2016 by a nonprofit organization founded by a group of concerned vapers and industry leaders unsure where the pathway led.

Now in 2021, the company is driven down that path by a team of experts that believed back then as much as they do today.

The company is led by Smith and a passionate group of professionals that have all witnessed the impacts firsthand of limited solutions and misinformation within the communities and patients they serve.

For more information, please visit https://www.pmtafiled.com/blog/ and https://www.pmtafiled.com/what-is-pmta/