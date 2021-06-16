Hoyer Statement on Republicans Voting Against Bipartisan Legislation

“Today, the House considered the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act and the Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act under an expedited process that requires a two-thirds vote because Republicans had indicated they would support both measures. I am deeply disappointed that Republicans withdrew their support at the last minute, causing both bills to fail. Next week, I will bring both of these bills to the Floor under a rule so that they can pass with a simple majority. “The LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act, introduced by Rep. Ritchie Torres, would ensure that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) keeps statistics on credit reporting for LGBTQ-owned businesses in the same way as it does women- and minority-owned companies and small businesses. This is an important step the federal government can take to protect LGBTQ-owned businesses from inequality and discrimination, and it is shameful that Republicans oppose these protections – particularly during Pride Month. House Democrats will continue to advance equal rights, equal justice, and equal dignity for all LGBTQ people in our country. “The Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act, offered by Rep. Julia Brownley, would have allowed women receiving health care services from the V.A. system to access basic contraceptive care without paying copays, similar to coverage provided under the Affordable Care Act. Women who have served our country in uniform deserve to access reproductive health care on an equal basis. House Democrats will keep working on behalf of female veterans and ensure they are treated with the respect and dignity they have earned through their service.”