Brooklyn Bound: Perfect Father’s Day gift for the Papa in your life.

Masha and Papa, waiting for the RR at the 69th Street Station in Bay Ridge.

Masha and Papa, waiting for the RR at the 69th Street Station in Bay Ridge.

A heartwarming tale of a father’s love for his daughter, unbound by time.

COROLLA, NC, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “…A beautiful, moving tribute to family and to the survivors of war and to immigrants struggling to fit into their new country, Brooklyn Bound deserves a place on the shelf next to The Glass Castle, Educated, and other great memoirs of our time.”

Sara Davison, Author of The Watcher, the Seven Trilogy romantic suspense series, and the suspense novel, Vigilant, Book One of The Night Guardians series.

The only child of hard-working Russian immigrants in early 1960s Brooklyn, young Masha ricochets between Mama’s strict discipline and Papa’s unconditional love and protection. She adores Papa, who shields her from real and imagined threats…and occasionally from Mama. Through his stories and by example, Papa gently nurtures Masha into a self-assured girl who packs a great right jab, is perpetually the head of the class, and knows that no obstacle is too great for her to overcome…until her best and worst day collide on the same date and change her life forever.

Brooklyn Bound is available in print and Ebook formats from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Print ISBN: 978-1-950685-67-7
Ebook ISBN: 978-1-950685-68-4

About the Author
Maria Grechenko resides on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, surrounded by photographs, memories, and the raw beauty of her coastal environment. Brooklyn Bound is her first book.
Follow Maria on Facebook: Maria N. Grechenko. Contact her via email: Maria.N.Grechenko03@gmail.com

MARIA GRECHENKO
Maria N. Grechenko
+1 252-597-1281
Maria.N.Grechenko03@gmail.com
