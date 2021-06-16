How One Black Momma is Using Juneteenth Weekend To Help Parents Raise Liberated Kids
The Conscious Parenting for Social Justice Conference explores reimagining a liberated future for Black children June 18- June 20, 2021.
Conscious parenting for social justice, when practiced at home and in classrooms, can change how we conceptualize and experience freedom as parents raising liberated children.”NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and Podcast Host of Parenting Decolonized and Entrepreneur Mom Yolanda Williams invites parents, caregivers and educators to collectively explore abolitionist thinking to reimagine a liberated future for Black children at the Conscious Parenting for Social Justice Conference June 18 through June 20, 2021. The weekend-long live virtual event will feature live interviews, discussion panels and a mix of activities including workshops with teachers, coaches, and scholar-activists. All participants will walk away armed with the Conscious Parenting for Social Justice Workbook. A variety of access levels is available with admission. All races, cultures, ethnicities are welcome.
— Yolanda Williams
At the heart of the event is a Black Mom’s desire to empower other Black parents to navigate today’s racial climate while nurturing emotionally, spiritually and intellectually liberated children. When Williams became a single Black mother she recognized the importance of facing the personal and societal trauma she faced throughout her life in order to transform and prepare herself for the raising and well-being of her own child. Williams made a conscientious decision that she intends to share with others to make the world a better place, “I empower parents with tangible tools to decolonize their mindsets and divest from white supremacy in order to raise the next generation of emotionally- well liberated, free-thinkers and in the process form deeper more intentional relationships with their children.”
Carefully curating the live virtual Conscious Parenting for Social Justice Conference, Williams is bringing to the table two keynote speakers kicking off Friday with Ally Henny, a writer who speaks to the historical aspects of racial issues and ending on Sunday with Jodie Patterson who is a social activist that speaks on radical parenting, identity and gender. Along with Co-Host Danielle C. Dunn, an activist and author, they have crafted discussion panels around topics related to Parenting and Social Justice; LGBTQIA+ and Neurodiverse Acceptance; Disability and the School to Prison Pipeline; Abolitionist Educational Practices; and Antiracism and Bias to name a few. These heavy topics will be balanced with Game Night, Happy Hour and workshops like Meditation, Movement & Breathwork and Joy, Rest and Community Care. Other guest speakers include: Iris Chen, Mr. Chazz, Graeme Seabrook, Ira Armstrong, Victoria Burton Harris, Heather Clark, Cozine Welch, Leslie Priscilla, Natasha Nelson, Domari Dickinson, Mercedes Samudio, Christopher Edgar Smith, Yusef Bunchy Shakur, and Rosalia Riveria. For a complete schedule visit https://parentingdecolonized.com/conference/.
To reimagine a liberated future for our children without police, where everyone’s needs are met without the oppressive yokes of white supremacy, patriarchy, and capitalism, buy tickets now at parentingdecolonized.com. MEDIA NOTE: For more information or to schedule an interview, call (404) 931-3984 or email (hello@parentingdecolonized.com).
WHAT: Conscious Parenting for Social Justice Conference: A Collective Reimagining for a Liberated Future
WHEN: Three Days: Friday, June 18, 2021 (4pm-8pm CST/5pm-9pm EST), Saturday, June 19, & Sunday, June 20, (10am-4pm CST/11am-5pm EST)
WHO: Keynote Speakers Ally Henny and Jodie Patterson. Other Speakers include: Iris Chen, Mr. Chazz, Graeme Seabrook, Ira Armstrong, Victoria Burton Harris, Heather Clark, Cozine Welch, Leslie Priscilla, Natasha Nelson, Domari Dickinson, Mercedes Samudio, Christopher Edgar Smith, Yusef Bunchy Shakur, and Rosalia Riveria
Co-Hosts and Conference Organizers Yolanda Williams and Danielle C. Dunn
WHERE: LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT - Details available at: parentingdecolonized.com/conference
WHY: To empower parents with tangible tools to decolonize their mindsets and divest
from white supremacy in order to raise the next generation of emotionally- well liberated, free-thinkers and in the process form deeper more intentional relationships with their children.
COST: General Admission is $79 including all 3 days of Conference and The Conscious
Parenting for Social Justice Workbook. VIP Admission is $109 including General Admission items as well as Access to the Interactive Group Coaching Workshops, access to Conference Recording for 6 months and digital raffle ticket. All Access Admission is $129 including VIP items as well as Friday Night Happy Hour, 2 raffle tickets, ebooks, checklists and promo codes by the speakers.
