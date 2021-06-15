THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16, 2021

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1187 – ESG Disclosure Simplification Act of 2021 (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Financial Services.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:

Burgess Amendment Axne Amendment Frankel Amendment Hill Amendment Himes Amendment Meeks Amendment Phillips Amendment Schrier Amendment Wexton Amendment Plaskett Amendment