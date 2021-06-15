GBA Joins Force with eZ-Xpo to Host Virtual Trade Show & Conference for Blockchain and Liberty for All

GBA - Virtual Collaborative Network My Exhibit Hall with Personalization Virtual Booth for Trade Show, Classroom and Job Fair

Blockchain technology does not discriminate between color, gender, age, nationality, or background (education)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the 1st Virtual Conference and Expo for Blockchain and Liberty for all through a strategic partnership with GBA on June 18 to 19, 2021.

GBA headquarters will gather live in Washington DC to virtually present our annual state of the union. Chapter Leaders and Regional Leaders will be presenting from their locations. Our distinguished guest speaker will be Dr. Robert (Bob) J. Brown, the CEO & Founder of B&C International, a global business management consulting firm headquartered in High Point, NC. He is also the founder of the International BookSmart Foundation, a nonprofit that to date has shipped over 5 million books, countless teachers’ supplies and opened over 300 libraries on the continent of Africa.

“Political freedom must be accompanied by economic freedom for people to be truly free. Blockchain Technology is a new frontier in the economic landscape. We are excited to partner with eZ-XPO to empower all stakeholders to connect and collaborate in the new virtual collaborative network.” -Gerard Dache, Executive Director, GBA

“With eZ-Xpo’s Virtual Collaborative Network, every local blockchain professional can easily and quickly connect and share their ideas with every stakeholder with the GBA - Virtual Expo Network live or on-demand engagement for unlimited joint venture opportunities and collaboration locally, regionally, nationally and worldwide,” said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

The GBA – Virtual Collaborative Network will include the following game-changing features and benefits: (1) Virtual Lobby Session Tracks with integration with Zoom and all webinars, (2) Virtual Exhibit HallBreakout Rooms, and Forum for ongoing discussion before, during, and after the event, (3) Chat (Group, Private, Video, and AI-Chatbot), (4) Multiple Webinars or pre-recorded videos or live streaming by Session Tracks for live engagement, (5) Social Live - Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope Live Integration, (6) Marketing Analytics for the best-qualified leads, (7) Private Expo Network Exchange to connect multiple virtual expos for maximum network effect and organic traffic.

The GBA Virtual Conference and Expo will offer three major tracks, designed to support both start-ups and blockchain businesses:

• Startup Competition Showcase - For start-ups taking steps to become an entrepreneur and current business operators seeking advice and tools for moving to the next level.

• Regional Team Leaders - regional leaders will give updates and exciting projects from their location.

Our special keynotes are from Amelia Powers Gardner on Fair and Honest Elections, from Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes on Blockchain and Equal Opportunity, and from Eric Guthrie, Esq. on the Journey to Freedom. This is a day you will not want to miss as these exceptional individuals inspire you with the possibilities that lie within blockchain.

Please register from this link at before Thursday -

https://www.gbaglobal.org/event/blockchain-liberty-for-all/

After Thursday – please register from this link –

https://ezxpo.net/gbaglobal/attendee_register

About GBA (Government Blockchain Association)

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is an international nonprofit professional association with its headquarters located in Fairfax, Virginia. GBA focuses on its members as individuals and organizations that are interested in promoting blockchain technology solutions to government but does not advocate for any specific policy position. Membership is available to government employees along with student organizations, private sector professionals, and corporations. Membership fees are waived for government employees.

GBA cultivates professional work flows between technologists, public policy makers, application specialists, and those who want to learn about the new and emerging digital currencies. Furthermore, GBA acts as a catalyst in creating a public dialogue around the creative, profitable, and positive leveraging of blockchain technology.

For more information on GBA, please visit https://www.gbaglobal.org/about/

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-XPO delivers the World's 1st Virtual Collaborative Network transforming organizations silos to productive events and network opportunities. eZ-Xpo is the Amazon of Network Collaboration for every industry and community empowering organizations to connect and collaborate for daily massive traffic and engagement.

eZ-Xpo reinvents the traditional trade show and leads generation industry, focusing on digital transformation for vertical industry network ecosystems connecting all partners and customers for daily collaboration and organic traffic.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over seven years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

