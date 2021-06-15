Post Session Report :: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

SB 478, PN 503 (Dush) – This legislation would amend Act 78 of 1979 to allow political subdivisions and authorities to enter to contracts for services when two consecutive advertisements fail to induce bids. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 503, PN 527 (Regan) – Amends the Enforcement Officer Disability Benefits Law (aka, The Heart and Lung Act) to add individuals to those covered by the benefits of the Act. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 533, PN 896 (Yaw) – Amends Title 35 to prohibit regulatory action during disaster emergencies. A vote of 29-21 was recorded.

SB 561, PN 593 (Fontana) – An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey certain lands, buildings and improvements situate in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, through a competitive solicitation for proposals process.

Amendment A01028 (Fontana) – The amendment adds an additional transfer to the bill; the warden’s house at former SCI Pittsburgh and, 16 acres for $140,000.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

SB 563, PN 609 (Laughlin) – This legislation would require family child-care homes to have interconnected smoke detectors placed on each floor and in the basement. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 588, PN 648 (Gordner) – Amends Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes (Crimes and Offenses) to include summary offenses as an exception to compulsory joinder under Section 110. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

SB 416, PN 872 ( Gordner) – Amends the Professional Nursing Law to provide for certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs).

Amendment A01592 (Gordner) – The amendment makes the reference to nurse consistent, requires the State Board of Nursing promulgate final regulations with 18 months and makes other technical revisions.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

SR 142, PN 895 (Ward & Costa) – A resolution amending the Rules of the Senate, further providing for temporary emergency Rules of the Senate. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Burr L. Edsall, State Board of Barber Examiners (New Appointment)

Kristi R. Kassimer, Milk Marketing Board (New Appointment)

Scott A. Coradi, Brigadier General, Pennsylvania Air National Guard (New Appointment)

Patrick R. Monahan, Brigadier General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard (New Appointment)

John R. Pippy, Brigadier General, Pennsylvania Air National Guard (New Appointment)

Suzanne V. Estrella, Victim Advocate (New Appointment)

Heidi L. Secord, State Conservation Commission (New Appointment)

Thomas J. Yablonski, Jr, State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers (New Appointment)