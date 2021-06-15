Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported May 27, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Alex Perez (age 39) Providence, RI P1/21-1620AG

On May 27, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Alex Perez with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, one count of possession of a pistol without a license, and one count of possession of a firearm after a previous conviction of a crime of violence.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on February 27, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant was arraigned on June 4, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Tyrell Palmer (age 28) Warren, RI P1/21-1674AG

On May 27, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Tyrell Palmer with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of use of a firearm while in the commission of a violent crime, and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on September 17, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant was arraigned on June 4, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Jose Benito Tinoco (age 25) Providence, RI P1/21-1621A

On May 27, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jose Benito Tinoco with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on February 6, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 16, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

