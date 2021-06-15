DEM to Offer Additional Surf Lifeguard Certification Test on Monday, June 28

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today it will be administering an additional conditional Surf Lifeguard Certification test this month. This test is being offered to accommodate facilities that are hiring college and high school students who were unable to take earlier tests due to conflicts with their school schedules. Lifeguard positions at all beaches in Rhode Island require certification and special training in first aid, CPR, and lifeguard training. Annually, DEM alone recruits 153 lifeguards to supervise state surf and non-surf beaches. Currently, the agency has recruited and placed 126 lifeguards for the available positions.

The schedule of testing is as follows:

Monday, June 28 | 9 AM – 2 PM Scarborough North State Beach, Narragansett Surf tests for lifeguards working at all types of swimming facilities

To help reduce wait times, all lifeguard candidates are encouraged to pre-register for a timeslot for their examination at www.riparks.com/lifeguard. Walk-in registrations will also be accepted and all candidates who sign in with staff between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be tested.

To qualify for testing, all candidates must have successfully completed courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR that includes infant, child, and adult. A valid photo ID with verification of date of birth must be presented at check in.

Any candidate under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to sign the waiver. Candidates will be able to download the waiver when they register, and it must be brought with them to the test. The parent or legal guardian must present a valid photo ID when handing in the waiver. Please note that if parent/guardian is not able to make it to the test, they must sign the waiver and have it notarized. The candidate must bring this with them to the test. For questions, please contact Tom Rosa at tom.rosa@dem.ri.gov

The $10 certification fee cannot be collected in advance. Therefore, candidates are required to bring exact change or a check.

In case of inclement weather, contact RI State Parks headquarters at 401-667-6200 for cancellation information.

DEM continues to accept applications for qualified lifeguards for state beach facilities. Entry level and senior lifeguard positions are still available at numerous locations throughout the state. All lifeguard positions require certification and special training in first aid, CPR, and senior lifesaving.

For more information on becoming a lifeguard, visit www.riparks.com. For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov.

