Simplecloud and WrkFlo Solutions Announce North American Partnership
Simplecloud announces that WrkFlo Solutions has become an official reseller for the entire suite of Simplecloud virtualization services throughout North AmericaNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplecloud (www.simplecloud.io) is thrilled to announce that WrkFlo Solutions (www.wrkflo.solutions) has become an official reseller for the entire suite of Simplecloud virtualization services throughout North America
Olivier Wolff, CEO of Simplecloud was impressed by WrkFlo Solution’s overall approach to establishing virtualization as the new standard. Said Wolff, “We are extremely excited to partner with the talented team from WrkFlo Solutions and their visionary leaders to make SimpleCloud the solution of reference for advertising companies in the US. There is no doubt virtualization is coming of age now and is the future of remote and hybrid work and collaboration. SimpleCloud’s fully integrated workspace as a service platform and its unique end-user focus offers a flexible solution to power this amazing sector.”
Stated John Miller, a Partner and Chief Growth Officer of WrkFlo Solutions, “We develop solutions that are dramatically far less costly, incredibly adaptable and flexible to respond to the widely different needs of production and post companies, ad agencies and brands. A core component of our WrkFlo offering is virtualization and we believe that Simplecloud is simply the fastest, most versatile and most cost-effective system out there. I’ve been involved in this revolutionary approach to postproduction for several years now and Simplecloud is the best I’ve seen”.
About WrkFlo.Solutions:
Led by a consortium of production and post production experts, each with a distinct skillset in technology, engineering, talent, creative and operations, WrkFlo.Solutions offers its clients highly flexible and highly adaptable solutions to meet the demands of virtualization and remote workflows. Its leadership team is deeply versed in all aspects of production and post, from entertainment to advertising to broadcasting, with significant credentials in designing and implementing remote capabilities that are equal to or surpass those of brick and mortar studios and facilities
About Simplecloud:
SimpleCloud is a global cloud-based workspace as a service for coding, digital content creation and management, working in pure cloud as well as hybrid environments. Simplecloud uses virtual desk solutions with graphic capacity in the cloud, allowing users to connect to powerful virtual desktops from anywhere through any equipment,
You can contact WrkFlo through John Miller jmiller@wrkflo.solutions (978) 235-0170) and Simplecloud through Scott Johnson scott.johnson@simplecloud.io
John Miller
WrkFlo Solutions
+1 978-235-0170
jmiller@wrkflo.solutions
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn