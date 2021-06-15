The Red Queen meets The Hunger Games
RENEW Book 2 of the Reborn Marks SeriesLETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Read Renew to find out if being branded a reborn is a myth, a curse...or a destiny.
Haunted by memories of those left behind, Lexil and Finn are forced to venture back into the Wastelands.
The Unclaimed Cities are not the idyllic setting Lexil, Finn, and Ceera thought it would be. This new land has challenges of its own – which they soon discover.
When Lexil and Finn return to the Wastelands, they are accompanied by Kaylen, someone they can’t decide is a friend or foe. As they retrace their path, they meet up with old allies and enemies, and encounter other treachery embedded in the Wastelands. The trio are forced to face their own assumptions, prejudices, and fears.
Released and published by Foundations Book Publishing
The book is available electronically and print across all platforms!
ISBN: 978-1645830498. 266 pages
More Books in The Series:
Reborn:
The marks on Lexil's skin state she is a Reborn - someone who has lived before. As such, she must toil in service to those who have only one chance at life. Sold at auction, she is fearful but accepting of her new life. Everything changes when she must save a young child from a fate worse than death.
With the help of a new ally named Finn, she flees to the Wastelands. There she struggles to survive, while discovering more about herself, the world, and what it truly means to be Reborn. ** Winner of the Moonbeam Award in the Gold Category for Best Fantasy and Science Fiction novel**
About Jenna:
Jenna Greene is a teacher and author, whose hobbies include dancing, dragonboating, and napping. Her novel, Reborn, won the 2019 Moonbeam Children’s Book award. She is the co-host of “Quill and Ink: A Podcast for Booklovers” which is part of the Authors On The Air Network
Further information about the book and Jenna can be found at: JENNA GREENE - Jenna Greene
