Educators and Podcast Producers Collaborate to Create Virtual Summer Podcasting Camps and Classes for Kids

Through live presentations and hands-on activities, classes will introduce kids to the art and science of podcasting and inspire them to grow their own shows.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, the inclusive children's media studio Literary Safari, creator of The Story Seeds Podcast (one of Wired 2021 Best Podcasts for Kids), is running virtual camps on podcasting for children ages 7-14. The educator-led Summer of Podcasts classes are designed to inspire young people's imaginations through virtual meet-ups with expert podcasters and equip them with the tools they need to grow their own shows!

"Why podcasting? It is a whole child learning experience that can get kids exploring their curiosities while building research, listening, writing, organizational, and public speaking skills," says Sandhya Nankani, creator of The Story Seeds Podcast. "Podcasting offers a perfect opportunity to engage children in project-based learning and STEAM education while combating the summer learning slide."

Summer of Podcasts camps and classes will kick-off on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 with Enter the Podverse, a 75-minute live workshop that explores the art, history, play, and science of podcasting and invites participants to discover what podcasting has in common with pillow forts, Morse Code, and baking. The class will be facilitated by Pamela Rogers, host and creator of Buttons and Figs, a wordplay podcast and a contributing podcast reviewer for School Library Journal. Live presenters include Mick Sullivan, host and creator of The Past and the Curious, a history podcast for kids, Chad Chenail, producer of Mystery Recipe, a podcast from America's Test Kitchen, and Sulaf, age 13, who appears on The Story Seeds Podcast.

Starting July 14, the four-part mini-camp, "So You Wanna Make a Podcast," will run once a week for four weeks. Each live Zoom session will feature youth podcasters ages 9-16 who share how they have grown the seeds of their curiosities into full-blown shows. Guest presenters include Samuel and Diego, teen creators of The Half Blood Report (a Rick Riordan fan show), Leela, age 9, co-host of Newsy Jacuzzi, a weekly, kid-friendly news podcast for curious kids, Sammie, age 12, creator and host of Sammie Smiles, a weekly inspirational interview podcast, Ari, age 10, co-host of At Your Level, a podcast which covers topics like video games, superheroes, time, and embarrassing parents, and Sammy, age 15, host of Hey Chef!, a WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore & Maryland public radio podcast.

A one-week immersive camp, "Everything You Need to Know About Podcasting," will cap off the summer programs from August 16 to 20. Kids will explore the nuts and bolts of what it takes to make a podcast—from ideation and creating memorable audio logos to scripting, recording, and editing—and meet experts who share podcasting tips and tools. Guest presenters include an Alaska Native American storyteller and Hrishikesh Hirway, creator and producer of Song Exploder, the popular podcast turned Netflix series. The course will be taught by Claudia Haines, a long-time youth services librarian, educator, and media mentor who ran Maker programs and hosted a weekly radio story time in Homer, Alaska during the pandemic shutdown. She is the co-author of the book, Becoming a Media Mentor: Working with Children and Families.

Also available from Summer of Podcasts is a Makers Kit which includes a copy of the Parents magazine-featured Story Seeds Podcast activity book, "Imagination Lab: Experiments in Creativity," a mini smart cloud notebook to grow great ideas, a headset for quality recording adventures, and an expert-curated kids’ guide to podcasting.

The virtual summer programs are developed by Literary Safari, the award-winning production company behind The Story Seeds Podcast which has created curriculum and playful learning experiences for McGraw Hill Education, Scholastic, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and UNESCO. Registration is now open and program rates start at $40.

About The Story Seeds Podcast: Listeners hear the magic that happens when kids collaborate with beloved storytellers who create original short stories inspired by their story ideas. Hosted by author and popular children's librarian and blogger, Betsy Bird, Story Seeds has been featured on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, The New York Times, Parents magazine, Common Sense Media, School Library Journal, and Listenwise. It wasThe Week Junior magazine's 2020 Podcast of the Year and is one of Wired magazine's 2021 Best Podcasts for Kids.