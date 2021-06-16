Life Wear Technologies acquires Cara, Inc., expanding into the heating pad business
Life Wear Technologies acquires Cara, Inc., and will now offer strong brands in both hot/cold with Cara Heating Pads, and CryoMAX long lasting cold packs.POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Wear Technologies, LLC of Pompano Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Cara, Inc. of Warwick, Rhode Island. Cara was started in 1983 by the O’Leary Family, and is one of the leading providers of heating pads and healthcare implements throughout the USA. For the past 38 years, Cara has been offering leading heating pad technology to customers and retailers and their innovative products have helped hundreds of thousands with continued pain relief.
Gary O’Leary, President & CEO of Cara, Inc., said, “It is a pleasure to have found a partner in Life Wear Technologies, who will carry on the mantra of the Cara name, which literally means ‘to care’ in Gaelic!” “Since my father started the company in 1983 our mission has been simple; to bring care & relief to those who suffer from pain and need real and immediate pain therapy.”
Brad Waugh, President and CEO of Life Wear Technologies, said, “Cara fills both a seasonal and assortment gap in our product line. The addition will very intuitively supplement our leading product lines in braces & supports, tapes & bandages and hot/cold packs. In addition to CryoMAX, the leading US product in long lasting cold therapy, we will now have the full breadth of products for all of our consumer’s and retailer’s temperate therapy needs. The acquisition provides another important piece and a proud brand to our commitment to leadership in external pain management!”
