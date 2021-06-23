CBA Live Assist now available in a Docker container
Everybody is talking about digital transformation these days. In such an era, the key to achieving customer success depends totally on how speedily, smoothly, and efficiently companies can develop, deploy, and operate their systems and services.
* Building a development environment takes much time…
* Verification takes longer when the production environment differs from the development environment…
* Complicated processes for installation and updates of software and apps slow down the process…
If you have suffered from any of these issues, containerization technology, like Docker, can serve as an optimal solution.
Docker provides a platform for developing, shipping, and running applications in a virtual environment.
In short, Docker enables you to package all necessary items and dependencies (code, libraries, and data) in one go within a container. You can then enjoy a smooth deployment process (development, build, test, and deployment).
CBA Live Assist also supports such a container technology with lots of advantages.
In a blink of an eye.
CBA Live Assist is now available as a Docker container, providing you with the following benefits:
* Sharing common files enables every user to build the same environment
* Easy shipping of the developed environment
* Easy software scrap and build
Docker supports a wide variety of public cloud and major cloud platforms, allowing CBA Live Assist to run in almost all enterprise environments.
Thanks to Docker support, CBA Live Assist provides you with its simplified and accelerated deployment and maintenance. As a result, your IT staff and engineers will no longer need to waste time on version and consistency checks, diagnosing hardware, OS, middleware, and other application issues. In addition, update management is much smoother.
Introducing orchestration solutions such as Kubernetes can automate various tasks like container deployment and scrapping/building applications. This also leads to further streamline your business.
You have spent much time on deployment and update work, haven’t you? What about cost? Reduce all the hours and expenses that you have previously been spending to focus on more essential operations and tasks with CBA Live Assist.
