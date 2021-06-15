Governor Carney to Lift COVID-19 State of Emergency on July 13

Modification signed Tuesday makes technical changes to order

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Tuesday announced that he intends to lift the COVID-19 State of Emergency Order on July 13.

Governor Carney first signed the emergency order on March 12, 2020 to confront the spread of COVID-19 in Delaware communities.

“We now have the tools to prevent COVID-19 infection, serious illness and hospitalization,” said Governor Carney. “Get vaccinated. Ask your friends and family if they’ve received their shot. These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Even if you’re young, healthy and not worried about the effects of COVID-19, consider doing your part. Getting vaccinated will prevent new infections among our immunocompromised neighbors, and help us keep moving past this pandemic.”

As of Monday, June 14, 68.3 percent of Delaware adults had received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Carney also signed a modification on Tuesday that makes technical changes to the 29th emergency order.

Educators and staff in schools and child care centers are not required to wear masks when children are not present, according to Tuesday’s modification. Students and staff also are not required to wear masks outdoors.

Those who are unvaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

