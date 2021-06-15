Middlesex Barracks / Found Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/21, the Vermont State Police received a report of
a blue KHS electric bicycle found outside of the Waterbury Kinney Drug storefront. The Vermont State
Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating the bicycles' owner.
If you are the lawful owner of this bicycle, please contact the Vermont State
Police - Middlesex Barracks with proof of ownership.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648