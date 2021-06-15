Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Found Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Ryan Riegler                          

STATION: Middlesex Barracks            

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/21, the Vermont State Police received a report of

a blue KHS electric bicycle found outside of the Waterbury Kinney Drug storefront. The Vermont State

Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating the bicycles' owner.

 

If you are the lawful owner of this bicycle, please contact the Vermont State

Police - Middlesex Barracks with proof of ownership.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

