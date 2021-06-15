German Industrial Automation Company to Build U.S. Headquarters in Gaston County with $7.8 Million Investment

KNOLL America Inc., a supplier of conveyor and filtration systems, will create 31 new jobs in Gaston County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $7.8 million to locate a new U.S. headquarters operations and manufacturing facility in Gaston County’s Apple Creek Corporate Park.

“We are excited to have another global manufacturer choose North Carolina for its headquarters,” said Governor Cooper. “This decision affirms our state’s reputation of having a strong manufacturing workforce and great quality of life.”

KNOLL America is the U.S. subsidiary for German-based KNOLL Maschinenbau GmbH. Founded by Walter Knoll in 1970, the company is family-owned and operated by second generation Matthias and Jürgen Knoll and globally employs more than 1,200 people. KNOLL engineers, manufactures, and distributes premier conveying, filter systems and pumps for chips and cooling lubricants used in the metal processing industry. Their flexible assembly and transport systems complete the KNOLL product portfolio. KNOLL serves customers of all sizes from OEMs to end users to smaller distributors. The 60,000-square-foot headquarters operations and production facility will include a state-of-the-art training area, showroom, warehouse and distribution center at the 12-acre site in Gaston County.

“We felt immediately very welcomed. Gaston County provides an excellent manufacturing environment for our needs. The close proximity to major interstates and airport allows us to service most customers within a day. We can engage with Gaston College in developing young skilled talent for our operation and support their apprenticeship program. The small-town community feeling is like the area where our Germany Headquarters is located,” said Lothar Burger, CEO of KNOLL America. “This investment is made possible because our owners Matthias and Juergen Knoll believe in our local team and the strength of the North American market. This venture is part of their international initiative within the KNOLL Group.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting KNOLL America’s decision to locate to North Carolina. The new positions will include technicians, assemblers, sales, administrative and distribution roles. The average annual salary for the new positions is $51,869 creating a potential payroll impact of more than $1.6 million per year. Gaston County’s average annual salary is $42,018.

“Gaston County continues to attract foreign direct investment to the region with its successful global business community,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With North Carolina’s pipeline of world-class talent and a central location, we’re confident that KNOLL will continue to experience growth in North America.”

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate KNOLL America’s expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is an outstanding economic development win for our manufacturing economy,” said N.C. Representative John Torbett. “We are eager to partner with KNOLL America as they execute their growth strategy in Gaston County.”

“We’re excited to welcome KNOLL America to Gaston County,” said N.C. Senator Kathy Harrington. “This is a celebration for all of North Carolina as another international company has chosen to invest in our community.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Gaston College, Gaston County and the Gaston County Economic Development Commission.