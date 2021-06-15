STATSRADIO’S GROWING CLIENT LIST SURPASSES ONE HUNDRED RADIO STATIONS ACROSS CANADA AND THE UNITED STATES
An increasing number of stations rely on StatsRadio’s reliable and nuanced data to thrive in today’s increasingly competitive content market.
We have successfully used StatsRadio to track the growth of our new Urban AC format on WSHV in South Hill VA.”QUEBEC, QUéBEC, CANADA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StatsRadio is proud to announce that it now serves over 107 stations across Canada and in the United States, a national market the company first entered in 2019. Their client roster is growing, as station owners and managers understand the competitive advantage stations gain by using StatsRadio’s unique audience measurement system.
— Tom Birch, owner of Lakes Media
StatsRadio delivered continuous 24/7/365 audience measurement to Lakes Media and WSHV-FM in South Hill, Virginia, in April. Owner Tom Birch said, “StatsRadio has developed a credible, innovative means for radio stations to provide programmers and advertisers with near-real-time tracking of the combined audiences to OTA and stream platforms. We have successfully used StatsRadio to track the growth of our new Urban AC format on WSHV in South Hill VA. The growth of WSHV has been phenomenal, and StatsRadio has enabled us to effectively communicate this news to clients and prospects.”
This summer, StatsRadio will begin delivering that valuable service to eight new stations in Ottawa and Toronto, two of Canada’s major media markets.
StatsRadio’s client stations in Ottawa will include Jewel 98.5 (CJWL-FM), ELMNT FM 95.7 (CFPO-FM), CKCU-FM 93.1 and CHUO-FM 89.1. In Toronto, the stations will include PROUD-FM (CIRR-FM), ELMNT FM 106.5 (CFPT-FM), CJRU 1280-AM and CHOQ-FM 105.3
Jewel 98.5 and PROUD-FM’s Director of Operations Gary Gamble said: “It is refreshing to have a radio measurement service that delivers accurate and readily available audience numbers for programming and sales. While we initially started utilizing the service for small market stations, it is now becoming useful for other market sizes.”
Dave Charles, Operations Manager at ELEMNT FM in Toronto and Ottawa added: “We view StatsRadio as a proper way to develop reliable, continuous, audience measurement from a number of platforms. We believe that it’s a much better way to show advertisers your real audience that’s available to them.”
In 2016, StatsRadio revolutionized radio audience measurement in order to satisfy the needs of advertisers, especially those that run multi-platform campaigns and need reliable, continuous, real-time measurement to support their media investment or feed their attribution model. StatsRadio also helped regional radio programmers make better content choices. By immediately tracking the impact of their programs on audience size, program managers could adjust content to achieve optimal audience capture the very next day.
StatsRadio has raised the bar in radio audience measurement. Every day, more stations demand true continuous measurement in order to measure their fractured audiences across multiple platforms, so they can compete successfully against the multitude of platforms vying for advertiser placements. StatsRadio’s methodology repeatedly audited and proven, delivers the trustworthy, continuous and detailed audience measurement that no other system can.
-30-
For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:
Louis-Philippe Sutton
StatsRadio
+1 (613) 800-7668
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn