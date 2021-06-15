Gov. Wolf Urges Senate to Keep Cocktails-to-Go in Place

Governor Wolf today issued a statement urging the Senate to pass HB 1154 cleanly and quickly so that cocktails-to-go can remain in place:

“When the election is certified, and the constitutional amendments become effective, the COVID-19 disaster declaration will be terminated. Unfortunately, this termination also applies to the temporary rule created in 2020 to allow for the sale of cocktails-to-go from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.

“I support memorializing this relief for bars and restaurants by making cocktails-to-go permanent and I strongly urge the Senate to support Pennsylvania’s bars, restaurants and hotels by sending a clean bill to my desk today.”