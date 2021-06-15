Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,410 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Urges Senate to Keep Cocktails-to-Go in Place

Governor Wolf today issued a statement urging the Senate to pass HB 1154 cleanly and quickly so that cocktails-to-go can remain in place:

“When the election is certified, and the constitutional amendments become effective, the COVID-19 disaster declaration will be terminated. Unfortunately, this termination also applies to the temporary rule created in 2020 to allow for the sale of cocktails-to-go from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.

“I support memorializing this relief for bars and restaurants by making cocktails-to-go permanent and I strongly urge the Senate to support Pennsylvania’s bars, restaurants and hotels by sending a clean bill to my desk today.”

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Urges Senate to Keep Cocktails-to-Go in Place

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.