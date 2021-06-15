Color Image Brings Alo Yoga and BELLA+CANVAS Operations To The Cecil County Business Community
Color Image Brings Alo Yoga and BELLA+CANVAS Operations To The Cecil County Business Community The California Retailers To Create 500 Jobs For The Distribution Center
Alo Yoga and BELLA+CANVAS, two Los Angeles-based brands owned by Color Image Apparel, will open a 717,000 square foot warehouse distribution center in North East, Cecil County, MD that will create hundreds of jobs for local residents and opportunities for neighboring vendors and businesses in the county.
The customized distribution center in North East, has a target date to run operations by Mid-August 2021 for its brands Alo Yoga, a premium lifestyle brand that specializes in activewear and wellness products and BELLA+CANVAS, an innovator in the wholesale space for blank apparel, that just recently launched retail.
“We are thrilled to be part of the community and look forward to creating jobs and opportunities for many,” said Chris Blakeslee, president of Alo Yoga and BELLA+CANVAS. “After an exhaustive search project, we ultimately concluded that our new location in Cecil County, MD, specifically North East, was not only the best to enhance our delivery footprint and customer service levels, but also the best in terms of support from the local government and access to great team members.”
Strategically located between Baltimore and Philadelphia, Cecil County is split by the C&D Canal, one of the busiest shipping canals in the world, connecting the Delaware River to the Chesapeake Bay and providing access to major seaports. This is what makes it home to industry leaders, including Northrop Grumman, Amazon and Ikea.
“As our town continues to grow, we are excited for the new job opportunities that Alo Yoga and BELLA+CANVAS will bring to our town as well as the surrounding community, '' said Michael Klein, mayor of North East. “We look forward to developing a strong partnership with the Alo Yoga and BELLA+CANVAS family as they grow their brand and become an integral part of our community.”
Blakeslee said its state-of-the-art facility will use robotics, intelligent conveyors and sorters that will be WRAP certified to ensure the highest standards of safety and cleanliness for its employees. The companies are committed to maintaining and upholding responsible workplace and environmental standards, with all of its U.S. production and office facilities having received Platinum accreditation from WRAP, and only working with partners who share the company's values of a humane and safe workplace.
The Color Image Apparel brands have partnered with Radial, a prominent third party logistics company, to manage its North East, MD facility.
“Radial is excited and eager to partner with Color Image Apparel, supporting both high end lifestyle brands; Alo Yoga and BELLA+CANVAS, '' said Alex Keyer, vice president of fulfilment services of Radial. “We see this opportunity to expand together in Cecil County as the perfect fit to create more jobs in a wonderful community while enhancing the Alo Yoga and BELLA+CANVAS customer experience at the same time.”
Job seekers should visit www.radial.com/about/careers to view open positions for Alo Yoga & BELLA+CANVAS. Closer to August 2021, the list of openings will grow significantly as it approaches its mid-August target opening date.
ABOUT ALO YOGA
Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand with a mission to bring yoga to the world, spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and its franchised fabrics. Alo is eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop-free environment since day one. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and Alo sanctuaries in Los Angeles, New York, and San Diego as well as select retailers. For more information visit www.aloyoga.com.
ABOUT BELLA+CANVAS
BELLA+CANVAS is a Los Angeles-based apparel company in the United States with a mission to build in America by creating more jobs with the largest manufacturing operation in North America. Known for making some of the best fitting and feeling tees in the world, BELLA+CANVAS is an innovator in the wholesale apparel space, constantly developing new fabrics such as its signature ’Airlume’ cotton. Committed to sustainability, BELLA+CANVAS manufactures tees responsibly by minimizing its ecological footprint at every stage of the production process. For more information visit www.bellacanvas.com.
Maxine Silva
