Personal injury law Firm McLeish Orlando partners with Canadian Blood Services to encourage blood donations
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of national blood donor week, June 13-19, 2021, McLeish Orlando Lawyers announces their partnership with Canadian Bloor Services encouraging people to donate blood.
“Today’s announcement is very exciting for our firm. We are encouraging everyone that can donate, to donate. ” – Dale Orlando, Partner McLeish Orlando
The relationship between McLeish Orlando Lawyers and Canadian Blood Services extends back over a decade. Giving back to the community is deeply rooted in the firm’s culture, and so is their commitment to donating blood. “A good portion of our practice is dedicated to helping those who have been seriously injured in a car crash, many of them requiring blood. It is important for us to remember and to make a point to donate” says Dale Orlando. Prior to the pandemic, the personal injury law firm would host a blood drive annually to encourage staff to donate blood through the blood bank down the street from their Toronto office. It was always a fun day at the office that everyone looked forward to.
Joseph Cescon, a partner at the firm, became an internal champion for blood donations following his daughter’s urgent need for blood and in 2021, the firm committed to finding new ways to increase their annual blood donation to Canadian Blood Services. By becoming a Partner for Life the firm has initiated a program that helps to encourage ongoing donations from both their staff and the community throughout the year. This initiative provides staff time off during their work day to visit their local blood bank to make their donation. Recognizing that the pandemic, stay at home orders, and lock downs have not impacted the need for blood, McLeish Orlando Lawyers hope that this new program will help promote the need for regular blood donors to their staff and the community.
The firm is planning fun incentives, and various surprises to help incentivize donations. You can follow their campaign and join their team on social media through #MOGivesBlood and #JustMOType.
About McLeish Orlando LLP
McLeish Orlando is a personal injury law firm representing people across Ontario who have been seriously injured and family members who have lost a loved one through the negligence of others. McLeish Orlando is a recognized leader within wrongful death and personal injury law. The firm represents people who have suffered brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and serious orthopaedic injuries. We strive for a fair settlement and the best possible results for our clients.
About Canadian Blood Services
Together, with donors, recipients, employees, partners and volunteers, we are Canada’s lifeline. Our role is to provide lifesaving products and services in transfusion and transplantation for Canadian patients, and to safeguard Canada's systems of life essentials in blood, plasma, stem cells, and organs and tissues.
Mara Da Camara
“Today’s announcement is very exciting for our firm. We are encouraging everyone that can donate, to donate. ” – Dale Orlando, Partner McLeish Orlando
The relationship between McLeish Orlando Lawyers and Canadian Blood Services extends back over a decade. Giving back to the community is deeply rooted in the firm’s culture, and so is their commitment to donating blood. “A good portion of our practice is dedicated to helping those who have been seriously injured in a car crash, many of them requiring blood. It is important for us to remember and to make a point to donate” says Dale Orlando. Prior to the pandemic, the personal injury law firm would host a blood drive annually to encourage staff to donate blood through the blood bank down the street from their Toronto office. It was always a fun day at the office that everyone looked forward to.
Joseph Cescon, a partner at the firm, became an internal champion for blood donations following his daughter’s urgent need for blood and in 2021, the firm committed to finding new ways to increase their annual blood donation to Canadian Blood Services. By becoming a Partner for Life the firm has initiated a program that helps to encourage ongoing donations from both their staff and the community throughout the year. This initiative provides staff time off during their work day to visit their local blood bank to make their donation. Recognizing that the pandemic, stay at home orders, and lock downs have not impacted the need for blood, McLeish Orlando Lawyers hope that this new program will help promote the need for regular blood donors to their staff and the community.
The firm is planning fun incentives, and various surprises to help incentivize donations. You can follow their campaign and join their team on social media through #MOGivesBlood and #JustMOType.
About McLeish Orlando LLP
McLeish Orlando is a personal injury law firm representing people across Ontario who have been seriously injured and family members who have lost a loved one through the negligence of others. McLeish Orlando is a recognized leader within wrongful death and personal injury law. The firm represents people who have suffered brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and serious orthopaedic injuries. We strive for a fair settlement and the best possible results for our clients.
About Canadian Blood Services
Together, with donors, recipients, employees, partners and volunteers, we are Canada’s lifeline. Our role is to provide lifesaving products and services in transfusion and transplantation for Canadian patients, and to safeguard Canada's systems of life essentials in blood, plasma, stem cells, and organs and tissues.
Mara Da Camara
McLeish Orlando LLP
+14163663311 ext. 2391
mdacamara@mollp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn