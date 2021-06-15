TeamWorking Launches the Future of Work
Innovative companies need flexibility to foster team success, collaborate and growCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechNexus Venture Collaborative announced today the launch of TeamWorking, the next generation of office space with the post pandemic world in mind.
As we return, the workplace must adapt to meet the evolving needs of unique team dynamics. In today’s remote work paradigm, companies need a place to physically meet and collaborate in a safe, ready-made, integrated environment.
TeamWorking is collaborative, flexible and hybrid – all the essentials for future work. Companies can make it a dedicated home base or use it as a regular meeting place for all or part of the team. Drop in a few days a week to step away from the home office or make it the regular gathering spot to collaborate. TeamWorking is designed to accommodate a variety of needs without the large upfront commitment.
“More than a decade ago, TechNexus pioneered the shared office experience for tech companies in Chicago. More than 650 companies joined us along the way and now thousands are part of our global ecosystem,” stated Taylor Kinsella, Community Director, “Our core belief that collaboration is vital for growth and success has never wavered, but we recognize that what, how, and where you do it has evolved,” Kinsella continued.
TeamWorking has various options - occupancy, membership, and events - to meet the ongoing changing needs of your company. But TeamWorking is also much more than office space. It empowers entrepreneurs to build innovative ventures and accelerates growth for corporations through active venture collaboration. Engagement includes access to essential hybrid solutions, aligned incubation services, and connections in dozens of industry & technology verticals to accelerate your team's success.
Learn more about how you can incorporate the physical into your virtual by visiting TeamWorking.vc.
About TechNexus Venture Collaborative
TechNexus is a Venture Collaborative, a unique combination of businesses, corporate joint-ventures, private equity funds, and a fast-growing investment portfolio. Since 2007, TechNexus has managed a robust platform to empower entrepreneurs, transform business models at scale and drive innovation through ecosystems. The company has accelerated business opportunities between dozens of leading corporations and more than 600 startups and is among the most active venture investors in the US. More information can be found technexus.com.
