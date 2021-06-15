Temporary Broadband Subsidy Program for 2021 is Open to Receive Applications

The Vermont Temporary Broadband Subsidy (TBS) Program for 2021 is now open and accepting applications. Consumers can apply for up to a $40 monthly subsidy towards the cost of their internet bill, from March through December 2021. Consumers who applied in 2020 for a TBS will have to fill out a new application, even if they filled one out in 2020. However, they can use their same user name and password as last year. New applicants will need to register first (creating a user name and password), and then log in to be able to apply.

Consumers can apply for the subsidy even if their provider is not participating in the program. For more information -- including a list of participating providers and where and how to apply -- please see the Vermont Temporary Broadband Subsidy Program webpage.