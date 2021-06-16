Grand Opening of Health & Wellness Market
Your local holistic care shop carrying vitamins ,beauty products and CBD products for humans and pets.REHOBOTH BEACH DELAWARE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome! We are excited to announce the Health and Wellness Market is having a Grand Opening this Saturday 6/19. There will be one day specials and raffle drawings during this event. Come out and celebrate with us. Great deals on our full size CBD tincture bottles as well as Buy one Get one half off Gummies. We will be open between the hours of 10 am until 8 pm.
Health and Wellness Market is conveniently located in the Seaside Tanger Outlets Suite 1525 next to Levi's in Rehoboth Beach Delaware. We also carry a wide range of vitamins for daily use, Clean Republic all purpose cleaner as well as disinfectant highly concentrated and odor-free. Not sure what's right for you?
Ask our staff who will provide you with a great shopping experience and legendary customer service. Edibles and Tincture oils samples are available for those new to CBD and those who want to try a new brand. The CBD products we sale are tested by a third party to ensure the quality is 100% accurate of what is stated on the bottles. Brands we carry are Kat's Naturals, Spartan Wellness which you can reference CBD Centers of America, and Cannivore. Also check out our beauty line Fhenix for facial masks, daytime, and nighttime creams.
We offer CBD oils and treats for pets as well. Whether it's tinctures ,topical creams, or edibles we have you covered. We look forward to your visit with us and hopefully become a regular here at the Health and Wellness Market. Bring a friend or two as everyone is invited to our Grand Opening Event!
Again that is this Saturday the 19th of June 2021 at the Tanger Seaside Outlets in Rehoboth Beach Delaware. Any questions please feel free to reach us at 302-567-2748. Thank you in advance.
HWM
Health & Wellness Market
+1 302-567-2748
hw.rehoboth@healthandwellness.market